T20 World Cup 2021: "The bowling is going to be extremely fast" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the Australia-Sri Lanka clash

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the Australia-Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 encounter to be played this evening. He expects the Aussie pacers to have a field day and be amongst the wickets.

Australia face Sri Lanka in both sides' second Super 12 Group 1 match to be played in Dubai. The Aaron Finch and Dasun Shanaka-led sides go into the encounter on the back of wins against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that both sides' batting will have a tough time in the powerplay overs. He reasoned:

"If we combine the powerplay overs of both teams, I feel three wickets will fall. Aaron Finch and Warner's form on one side and Kusal Perera on the other side, and the truth is that the bowling is going to be extremely fast, whether it is Starc, Cummins or Josh Hazlewood. I feel three or more wickets can fall."

The former India cricketer also expects Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to bag quite a few wickets. Aakash Chopra predicted:

"Starc plus Cummins equals to four-plus wickets. I feel like the two of them together can take four or more wickets."

Starc and Cummins took three of the nine South African wickets in Australia's first Super 12 encounter. They were ably assisted by Josh Hazlewood, who also got the Player of the Match award for his spell of 2/19.

"Maxwell and Smith can score more than 75 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell to be amongst the runs

Aakash Chopra feels Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith will make a substantial contribution to the Australian total. He opined:

"Maxwell and Smith can score more than 75 runs, I also feel like that."

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx Steven Smith has said that he is the team's true floater at the T20 WC: if the top order fails, his job is to fix it at No. 4. If the top order succeeds, then he will make way for Stoinis and Maxwell and drop down. #T20WorldCup Steven Smith has said that he is the team's true floater at the T20 WC: if the top order fails, his job is to fix it at No. 4. If the top order succeeds, then he will make way for Stoinis and Maxwell and drop down. #T20WorldCup

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting Australia to come up trumps in the encounter. Aakash Chopra observed:

"I also feel that Australia will win this encounter, which means Australia would have won two out of two. They will join England and Pakistan. It is possible Sri Lanka might do that as they also won their first match."

Australia will certainly go into tonight's clash against Sri Lanka as the favorites. The winner of the match will join England at the top of the Group 1 points table, with four points to their credit.

