T20 World Cup 2021: India to face England and Australia in warm-up round, no change in original schedule

The ICC has confirmed that no changes have been made to the original schedule for the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches. The governing body of international cricket issued a press release yesterday, informing fans that the Indian cricket team will battle England and Australia in the warm-up round.

As per ICC's release, India will face England on October 18 at 7:30 PM IST. The second fixture will be a day game against Australia on October 20 at 3:30 PM IST. Both games will take place behind closed doors in Dubai.

The Indian cricket team will be the favorites to win both games because they recently recorded T20I series wins against England and Australia.

Here's a look at the updated schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches:

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches schedule (Updated)

October 18, Afghanistan vs South Africa, Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST

October 18, New Zealand vs Australia, Abu Dhabi, 7:30 PM IST

October 18, Pakistan vs West Indies, Dubai, 3:30 PM IST

October 18, India vs England, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST

October 20, England vs New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST

October 20, South Africa vs Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, 7:30 PM IST

October 20, India vs Australia, Dubai, 3:30 PM IST

October 20, Afghanistan vs West Indies, Dubai 7:30 PM IST

Where to watch India's T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches?

India defeated Australia in a T20I series last year Down Under

All matches of the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up round will be telecast live in India. According to the ICC's release, the Star Sports network will broadcast all matches.

Live streaming of these games will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app, while the ICC will upload the highlights of all games on their digital platforms after the match ends.

