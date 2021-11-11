T20 World Cup 2021: "It is good to see Jimmy Neesham do justice to his talent" - Sunil Gavaskar 

Sunil Gavaskar was seemingly impressed with Jimmy Neesham's exploits with the bat against England. His explosive innings came during New Zealand's all-important semi-finals clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the dynamic all-rounder's blistering knock made the difference in the crucial encounter. Gavaskar also acknowledged that Neesham got a major reprieve, with Jonny Bairstow's knee touching the boundary rope while trying to take a catch.

However, the 72-year-old lauded that southpaw for his impactful performances against a formidable England side. He believes Neesham's ability to contribute with both bat and bowl makes him a useful option for Kane Williamson and co.

The Indian batting maestro made these comments while speaking on India Today, after New Zealand's thumping 5-wicket victory over England. Here's what he said:

"What an innings, scoring at a strike rate of over 240. He was hitting the ball well. He had a bit of luck with that Jonny Bairstow catch which went over the boundary and it became a six. But clearly, Neesham has got the ability. He is a big hitter, he can bowl usefuly and Kane Williamson showed faith in him by giving him the 20th over of the England innings so yes, it is good to see Jimmy Neesham do justice to his talent."

Both England and New Zealand were involved in a tooth and nail fight at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a target of 167, the Blackcaps had their backs against the wall after they lost two quick wickets.

Neesham, with his quick-fire cameo, provided them with some much-needed momentum in the middle. He took the English bowlers to the cleaners as he contributed with 27 crucial runs from just 11 deliveries.

"They are led by an absolutely terrific person" - Sunil Gavaskar highlights Kane Williamson's captaincy as the major reason for New Zealand's recent success

Gavaskar reckoned that there is a lot of unity within the New Zealand side, and it makes a difference when they are on the field. He feels that skipper Kane Williamson has never put a lot of pressure on the players and the same has benefitted the team significantly.

He said:

"They have a lot of belief in themselves. They are a very close-knit unit. It's a small country. So, when they get together as a team, you can see the unity. They are led by an absolutely terrific person. A person who will never put pressure on them, who is respected for the way he handles situations and for the way he himself bats and for the legend that he is in the sport."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

New Zealand have become the first team now to secure a place for the finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. They have a chance at scripting history by becoming the side to win two World Championships in the same year.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Which team according to you will join New Zealand in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2021? Australia Pakistan 1 votes so far