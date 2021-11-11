T20 World Cup 2021: "The expectation should be that we will win and not lose easily" - Ramiz Raja's message for Pakistan fans

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has sent a message to fans of the national cricket team. Ramiz Raja has requested Pakistan fans to keep their expectations from the cricket team high as it would motivate them even further.

In a video posted by the PCB's official Twitter handle, Chairman Ramiz Raja issued a passionate statement to Pakistan fans. This comes on a day when Raja has completed exactly two months in office.

Ramiz Raja said that having played cricket himself, he understands the value of the fans and what they do to a player's stature. He requested Pakistan fans to maintain high expectations and was positive the team would go on to achieve great heights.

Ramiz Raja said:

"I am spaeking to you as a cricketer and I know the value of fans. They make a small player into a massive one. They keep pushing you to do well, they pray for you as well. I just want that the expectations from the Pakistan team increase by a thousand times and the expectations should be that we will win and not lose easily. If this theme is also developed by the fans then we will become a very successful team. Initially we would always be prepared for a loss and would be deflated. I always believe that this is unfair on the fans since it's the right of the fans that when this team walks onto the ground, they are an excellent Pakistan team which can defeat any team. So this is what we have to work on."

Ramiz Raja claimed that all PCB members, from the one who serves tea to the Chairman himself, would fail if Pakistan did not become No.1 team in the world. Raja stated that the Board's efforts would be concentrated on making Pakistan the best team in the world, as long as fans stood behind the players.

"As I have said it has been two months today since I became the Chairman of the Cricket Board. I have mentioned here that right from the one who gives me tea to the Chairman, they all fail if Pakistan doesn't become the number 1 team. So everybody's strengths must be focused on how to make Pakistan the number 1 team. All of us will encourage them and the fans will back them. I restate that the support of the fans is important because if you keep your expectations with the team, then when there is a period of lows it won't be too long. You will get up from that very quickly", said Ramiz Raja.

"I appreciate all Pakistan fans" - PCB chief Ramiz Raja ahead of crucial semi-final against Australia

In the same video, Ramiz Raja promised that fans will see a different PCB going forward. Raja stated the Board's intentions to serve the fans of the team, while giving them a good stadium experience in times to come. He duly acknowledged the difficulties the fans have had to go through while entering the stadium.

Ramiz Raja said:

"I have stated just today in the Board that we are going to make a different department for fan engagement. So come the PSL, come Australia, you will see the Pakistan Cricket Board in a different form where we will be rendering service to the fans. We will write e-mails to you, giving tickets for the season to you, we will perform laser shows for you at the ground, Inshallah. We will make stations for entertainment. I know that you have to fight with the securities and take blows at times before entering the ground but the securities have to do it. I appreciate all the fans for this since you have to live with such a situation. So when you enter the stadium we will try to create a viewing pleasure for you somehow. My next target is the service of our fans since you are our strength."

Here's a look at the video message from Ramiz Raja to the fans of the Pakistan team:

Pakistan take on Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will play Aaron Finch's Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup later today. The game will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Pakistan remain the only unbeaten team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup thus far, having won all their games in the Super 12.

Pakistan enter the semifinals having topped Group 2 with five wins in as many games.

Meanwhile, Australia finished as the runners-up in Group 1, having won four out of five games. Both teams have played each other in the semifinal of the Men's T20 World Cup once before. It was an epic clash at St. Lucia where a Michael Hussey blitz took Australia to the final of the 2010 edition.

The winner of tonight's semifinal clash will play New Zealand in the final on Sunday (November 14) in Dubai. New Zealand beat England by 5 wickets in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to book their spot in the summit clash.

