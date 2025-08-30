Teammates separate Digvesh Rathi and former KKR captain amid heated exchange in DPL 2025 match [Watch]

South Delhi Superstarz leggie Digvesh Rathi engaged in a heated altercation with West Delhi Lions captain and former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Nitish Rana during the Eliminator match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 on August 29, Friday. Teammates and the female umpire had to intervene to separate the players and prevent the situation from escalating.The incident occurred when Digvesh Rathi came to bowl, and tensions escalated after Rana hit a powerful reverse sweep for a six against him. A few moments later, Rathi was seen exchanging words with the left-hander, who didn't back down and approached him seemingly to confront him. Both teams, along with the umpires, had to step in to prevent the situation from getting worse.Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRana, nonetheless, had the last laugh as the West Delhi Lions won comfortably by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to advance to Qualifier 2. The southpaw delivered a blazing 134 off 55 balls, with eight fours and 15 sixes, helping the Lions easily chase down 202 with seven wickets remaining and more than two overs to spare. Rathi, meanwhile, conceded an astonishing 39 runs in his two wicketless overs.Nitish Rana was released by KKR ahead of IPL 2025Nitish Rana. (Image Credits: Getty)Rana was not part of KKR during IPL 2025 and was released by the franchise before the auction, having played with them since 2018. The Rajasthan Royals spent ₹4.20 crore at the auction to acquire Rana for the 2025 edition. However, the 31-year-old had an unproductive season, scoring only 217 runs in 11 games at an average of 21.70 with a strike rate of 161.94. The Royals also finished second-last that season, with just four wins in 14 matches. In the current DPL season, the former KKR captain has scored 269 runs in nine matches, averaging 44.83. Regarding his international career, the southpaw has appeared in 1 ODI and a couple of T20Is.