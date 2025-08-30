Teammates separate Digvesh Rathi and former KKR captain amid heated exchange in DPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 30, 2025 11:24 IST
2024 IPL Final - Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Kolkata Knight Riders. (Credits: Getty)

South Delhi Superstarz leggie Digvesh Rathi engaged in a heated altercation with West Delhi Lions captain and former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Nitish Rana during the Eliminator match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 on August 29, Friday. Teammates and the female umpire had to intervene to separate the players and prevent the situation from escalating.

Ad

The incident occurred when Digvesh Rathi came to bowl, and tensions escalated after Rana hit a powerful reverse sweep for a six against him. A few moments later, Rathi was seen exchanging words with the left-hander, who didn't back down and approached him seemingly to confront him. Both teams, along with the umpires, had to step in to prevent the situation from getting worse.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rana, nonetheless, had the last laugh as the West Delhi Lions won comfortably by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to advance to Qualifier 2. The southpaw delivered a blazing 134 off 55 balls, with eight fours and 15 sixes, helping the Lions easily chase down 202 with seven wickets remaining and more than two overs to spare. Rathi, meanwhile, conceded an astonishing 39 runs in his two wicketless overs.

Nitish Rana was released by KKR ahead of IPL 2025

Nitish Rana. (Image Credits: Getty)
Nitish Rana. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rana was not part of KKR during IPL 2025 and was released by the franchise before the auction, having played with them since 2018. The Rajasthan Royals spent ₹4.20 crore at the auction to acquire Rana for the 2025 edition.

Ad

However, the 31-year-old had an unproductive season, scoring only 217 runs in 11 games at an average of 21.70 with a strike rate of 161.94. The Royals also finished second-last that season, with just four wins in 14 matches.

In the current DPL season, the former KKR captain has scored 269 runs in nine matches, averaging 44.83. Regarding his international career, the southpaw has appeared in 1 ODI and a couple of T20Is.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications