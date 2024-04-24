"Thank you Stoinis for saving us from noise pollution" - Fans hail LSG all-rounder for match-winning century vs CSK to stun Chepauk crowd

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis produced one of the best IPL knocks of all time to stun the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on April 23.

Chasing a massive 211 for victory, the 31-year-old walked in at the fall of Quinton de Kock in the very first over. Yet, Stoinis was unfazed throughout the innings, smashing an unbeaten 124 off 63 deliveries to help LSG pull off the improbable run chase.

It was his maiden IPL century and the Aussie batter ensured to take the team home by scoring the winning runs with three balls to spare. Often batting too low in the LSG lineup, Stoinis finally batted at the top of the order and showcased his immense skills. The knock took his tally this season to 254 runs at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 159.74 in eight outings.

While there was stunned silence at Chepauk, fans on Twitter couldn't contain their excitement of watching an overseas batter conquer CSK's fortress.

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

Fans continued to hail Stoinis for the incredible century with a fan writing:

"Its time to appreciate Marcus Stoinis What a player, what a knock, what a century, a great innings for lucknow."

"This Stoinis knock is better than Buttler as it was vs 2 of the better death bowlers going around & in den of CSK who with their shrewd planning choke this kind of chase 9 out of 10 times. Its the highest run chase on chepak & highest individual score which tells how hard it is," wrote a fan.

"Is Stoinis the next nightmare to CSK after polly? Extraordinary innings," a fan tweeted.

"There were some bowlers we wanted to target" - Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding knock against CSK. During the presentation, he said that there were specific bowlers in his mind that he wanted to target.

The Aussie all-rounder became the highest scorer in an IPL run-chase, overtaking the 120* by Paul Valthaty against CSK in 2011. Stoinis' 124 was also the second-highest score by an LSG batter, behind only Quinton de Kock's 140* against KKR in 2022.

An elated Stoinis said at the post-match presentation:

"It’s not just go go go, there were some bowlers we wanted to target and some bowlers we wanted to be more cautious against. There was a phase where I wasn’t able to hit the boundaries so it was great Pooran could come in and take the pressure off.

"Lots of ebbs and flows, just tried to keep it in control. You’re planning and structuring, you're not liking certain bowlers and you’re liking others more."

A fifth win in eight games helped LSG replace CSK in the fourth position on the points table. It was also a second consecutive win for LSG, both coming against CSK.

The KL Rahul-led side will take on table-topper Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next encounter on Saturday, April 27.

