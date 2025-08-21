"That's what I have learnt from him" - KKR all-rounder shares his experience of playing with Shubman Gill ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Indian and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Ramandeep Singh has opened up on his experience of playing alongside Shubman Gill ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. He has revealed that Gill's adaptability according to the situation and conditions has been the biggest learning for him thus far.
Although Gill had etched himself as a prolific run-getter, 2025 has also seen his rise as a leader. After lifting the Gujarat Titans into the IPL playoffs, the 25-year-old drew the away Test series against England in his first assignment as India's red-ball skipper. He has now been appointed vice-captain of the T20I side ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.
Speaking on the sidelines of the 2025 Buchi Babu tournament, the 28-year-old stated that Gill has learned to mould his gameplay according to the situation. He said, as quoted by New Indian Express:
"He moulds himself according to the situation which is not easy. He is very tactical I would say. He plays according to wickets. He is not rigid. That's what I have learnt from him — to be flexible. On green wickets, you have to leave the balls as well. Leaving balls and not giving your wicket is also dominance. That's what I am learning from Gill."
The Punjab-born cricketer hasn't played a T20I since July 2024 but averages a decent 30.42 in 21 games alongside a hundred. He was the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL 2025, aggregating 650 runs in 15 matches at 50 alongside a strike rate of 155.87.
"It was KKR that gave me that opportunity" - Ramandeep Singh
Ramandeep, who has played for India in two T20Is, has revealed that he will always choose to play for KKR if given an option. He said that the franchise gave him fame and shall always remain close to his heart. The all-rounder added:
"I have never played cricket for money. I always wanted to remain loyal to the franchise that has given me an opportunity at the highest level. Phone calls will keep coming. Every team needs good players and luckily I am in that group. But it was KKR that gave me that opportunity and fame so it will always remain close to my heart. So when Venky (Mysore) sir (KKR managing director) asked me about their retention plan about me and told me I am free to go to the auction pool to fetch a bigger price, I told him sir 'I want to play for KKR.' Anyway I was playing for 20 lakh in the previous season and getting 4 crore was a big thing for me."
KKR were the defending champions ahead of the 2025 edition, but finished eighth in the season.
