"That is still a question looming large" - Former India opener on Harshit Rana playing ahead of Arshdeep Singh in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has noted that Harshit Rana's debut in the first ODI against England has delayed Arshdeep Singh's comeback in the longer white-ball format. He opined that the Delhi pacer's debut implies that Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to be available for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

India fielded two debutants, Rana and Yashasvi Jaiswal, in the first ODI of the three-match series in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The hosts bundled the visitors out for 248 and chased down the target with four wickets and 68 deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that Rana was played ahead of Arshdeep to prepare him for the Champions Trophy, considering Bumrah's potential unavailability for the tournament.

"Harshit Rana's debut tells me there are minimal chances of Jasprit Bumrah being available for the Champions Trophy. You are thinking that if Bumrah is not there in the Champions Trophy and you have to take Harshit, because he is ahead of (Mohammed) Siraj at the moment, taking him without his debut will make your heart beat fast," he said (1:20).

"When will you get Arshdeep to make a comeback in ODI cricket, that is still a question looming large because he too hasn't played an ODI for a long time. However, Harshit's debut gives me an indication that Bumrah might not be there," Chopra added.

Harshit Rana registered figures of 3/53 in seven overs in the first ODI against England. Although Phil Salt smashed the debutant all around the park in his first spell, the latter bounced back to dismiss Ben Duckett, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone.

"I personally didn't like it" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal opening during India's chase in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Yashasvi Jaiswal opened with Rohit Sharma in the first ODI against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra questioned Team India's decision to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Shubman Gill being demoted to No. 3.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal's debut tells you that they are not looking towards or thinking about Rishabh Pant at all. Yashasvi Jaiswal opening after making his debut, and Shubman Gill going to No. 3, I personally didn't like it because there is no place in the top three," he said (2:00).

The former India batter opined that Rishabh Pant could have played instead of Jaiswal and competed with KL Rahul for the wicketkeeper-batter's position.

"So why a debut for Yashasvi? He is a very good player. I love him to bits but there is no place. You could have possibly put Rishabh Pant in the middle. You could have done a two-horse race between Rishabh Pant and Rahul. The playing XI brought more questions than it answered," Chopra observed.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal managed 15 runs off 22 deliveries, Shubman Gill scored a match-defining 96-ball 87. KL Rahul, who batted at No. 6, scored two runs off nine deliveries but was impressive behind the stumps, taking two catches and effecting a stumping.

