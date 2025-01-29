"The Delhi Capitals guys are already flipping over" - Aakash Chopra on England batter's struggles against spin in IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Former India player Aakash Chopra has reckoned that the Delhi Capitals (DC) might be concerned about England batter Harry Brook's struggles against spin in the ongoing T20I series against the Men in Blue. The Capitals had bought Brook for ₹6.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction last year.

Brook scored eight runs off 10 deliveries in England's 26-run win in the third T20I in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The middle-order batter was bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy for 17 and 13 in the first two games before falling prey to Ravi Bishnoi in the third match.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reflected on some of the batters who haven't been among the runs in the first three T20Is. As for Brook (38 runs in three matches), he said (10:40):

"Harry Brook is unable to understand spin. He is unable to see it at all. If you are not able to understand it now, you have to play the IPL as well. The Delhi Capitals guys are already flipping over, as to what they should do as they have kept him in their team and he is not able to play spin at all. Big name but no performance."

Chopra opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might be equally concerned about Phil Salt.

"Phil Salt - it's been three innings. He got out to Arshdeep (Singh) twice and then he got out to Hardik Pandya. The RCB guys are worried. They are saying that he used to destroy when he was with KKR and is unable to bat since he has come here. It seems like he is reckless and can give himself a little time," he elaborated.

RCB acquired Salt for ₹11.50 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The England opener has aggregated nine runs, including a seven-ball five in the third T20I, in three innings in the ongoing T20I series against India.

"If Jofra dismisses Sanju thrice in three innings similarly, that's not right" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson's mode of dismissals

Sanju Samson has been dismissed while playing pull shots off Jofra Archer's bowling in all three games. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Sanju Samson has been dismissed similarly by Jofra Archer in all three games.

"The same is true for Sanju. If Jofra dismisses Sanju thrice in three innings similarly, that's not right. I want to request Sanju's fan club, that if you love someone, be honest with yourself. Pray for him with your heart that he should improve, that this pattern shouldn't be there," he said (11:20).

While observing that Samson's fan army gets agitated whenever he is criticized, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter needed to address his issues against the short ball.

"When we talked about it in the last video, people hurled so many abuses. An entire fan army gets triggered. If Sanju scores runs, we are the ones who praise him as well. However, when he gets out, it's also our job to say that he got out similarly in three knocks. So that has to be addressed," Chopra stated.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that India captain Suryakumar Yadav (26 runs in three matches) also needed to score runs. He added that a pattern is developing in the Indian captain and Sanju Samson's mode of dismissals.

