"The future is hidden in him" - RP Singh lauds Tilak Varma's knock in 1st India vs West Indies T20I

RP Singh reckons Tilak Varma can fill the void of a left-handed middle-order batter in India's T20I side.

The West Indies set India a 150-run target in the first T20I in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, August 3. Varma smashed a 22-ball 39 in the chase, but his knock went in vain as the visitors lost the game by four runs to go 1-0 down in the five-match series.

During a discussion on JioCinema, RP Singh was asked about his thoughts on Varma's knock, to which he responded:

"It was an extremely good knock. I feel the future is hidden in him. We are all searching for a left-handed middle-order batter and Tilak Varma can be seen from that angle."

The former Indian pacer was particularly in awe of the left-hander's maximum over extra cover, stating:

"He opened his account with a six and then hit a second six as well. The best six was the third one that he hit over cover. It is not that easy to hit a six over extra cover."

Singh added that the youngster was the only Indian batter to take the attack to the opposition bowlers, observing:

"I agree that he could have built a bigger partnership but he was the only batter to score more runs than the number of deliveries he faced. Everyone else was playing at a run-a-ball. Tilak Varma alone batted differently."

Varma scored his runs at a strike rate of 177.27, with the help of two fours and three sixes. None of the other top six Indian batters had a strike rate of more than 100.

"A lot of determination was seen in his batting" - Abhishek Nayar on Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma's first two scoring shots were maximums. [P/C: Fancode]

Abhishek Nayar praised Tilak Varma for his determination and pointed out that the six to get off the mark wasn't an easy shot, saying:

"A lot of determination was seen in his batting. It has been his hallmark, not now, but for a long time. The first shot he played today, it looks good but it is an extremely difficult shot."

The former Indian all-rounder feels the 20-year-old is a long-term prospect, reasoning:

"He has talent and potential but the best thing about him is that he is consistent. Once he starts scoring runs, he keeps on doing that in all circumstances and conditions. He scores runs even in difficult conditions. So he is a kid for the future."

Varma has an impressive overall record in T20 cricket. The Mumbai Indians batter has smashed 1457 runs in 48 games at an average of 37.35 and a strike rate of 143.26.

