"The last over will miss Dhoni the most"- Fans erupt as vintage MS Dhoni delivers explosive finish for CSK against PBKS

MS Dhoni was once again able to turn the clock back for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he smashed 13 runs off just four balls and provided his team with a strong finish against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 41 of IPL 2023 at Chepauk.
After a few quiet overs at the backend of their innings, it seemed like CSK wouldn't be able to breach the 200-run mark. Dhoni, however, smashed two sixes off the final two deliveries to ensure that they set Punjab a target of 201.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see MS Dhoni make an impact once again and finish the innings on a fantastic note. Some also believe that even at the age of 41, Dhoni is the best finisher in the league. Here are some of the reactions:
Devon Conway, MS Dhoni help CSK post a commanding total
Once again, openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad got CSK off to a great start in the powerplay. Although the hosts lost Gaikwad just when the partnership looked threatening, Chennai promoted Shivam Dube at No.4 and the move worked wonders.
Dube didn't let Rahul Chahar settle and due to the presence of two left-handers, Shikhar Dhawan probably refrained from introducing left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar into the attack. While Conway remained unbeaten on 92 off 52 balls, it was Dhoni who provided the much-needed push to CSK's total.
With the pitch likely to slow down further, the Punjab Kings will need to make the most of the powerplay.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c &wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.
