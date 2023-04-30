"The last over will miss Dhoni the most"- Fans erupt as vintage MS Dhoni delivers explosive finish for CSK against PBKS

MS Dhoni was once again able to turn the clock back for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he smashed 13 runs off just four balls and provided his team with a strong finish against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 41 of IPL 2023 at Chepauk.

After a few quiet overs at the backend of their innings, it seemed like CSK wouldn't be able to breach the 200-run mark. Dhoni, however, smashed two sixes off the final two deliveries to ensure that they set Punjab a target of 201.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see MS Dhoni make an impact once again and finish the innings on a fantastic note. Some also believe that even at the age of 41, Dhoni is the best finisher in the league. Here are some of the reactions:

Six.



MS Dhoni finishes things off in style again. Two sixes to take them 200!



Manya @CSKian716 Dhoni keeps rewinding the clock this year in post match presentations.



Talked about Kharagpur job vs Kolkata

Talked about his 183 at Jaipur vs Rajasthan

Hope he talks about this innings and his reaction today vs Punjab Dhoni keeps rewinding the clock this year in post match presentations.Talked about Kharagpur job vs KolkataTalked about his 183 at Jaipur vs RajasthanHope he talks about this innings and his reaction today vs Punjab https://t.co/cLkjA95CGO

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra MS Dhoni - the GOAT!



6,6 to finish the innings for CSK - he's still the greatest finisher of this league. MS Dhoni - the GOAT!6,6 to finish the innings for CSK - he's still the greatest finisher of this league. https://t.co/MHZyArMcoM

Utsav 💔 @utsav045 MS Dhoni is still the greatest finisher of IPL.

MS Dhoni is still the greatest finisher of IPL. https://t.co/Y3dWiSKEla

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Dhoni's fans have modest expectations: Watching him take guard, face a few balls, and send them soaring over the boundary. Life ho toh aisi!! Dhoni's fans have modest expectations: Watching him take guard, face a few balls, and send them soaring over the boundary. Life ho toh aisi!!

Udit @udit_buch The moment CSK were 188 in 19.4 I knew Thala hitting the 2 sixes The moment CSK were 188 in 19.4 I knew Thala hitting the 2 sixes

Prashanth S @ps_it_is 19 overs have passed in the innings, you have brought tickets to get a glimpse of this one man. Hopes reducing with every single ball and then a wicket falls you get to witness his grand entry and then a couple of sixes off the last two like he does so often. Proper cinema. 19 overs have passed in the innings, you have brought tickets to get a glimpse of this one man. Hopes reducing with every single ball and then a wicket falls you get to witness his grand entry and then a couple of sixes off the last two like he does so often. Proper cinema.

Sajcasm @sajcasm_ Bhai mera kaam hai last me aana aur logo ko khush karna, mai hun thala main hun Dhoni Bhai mera kaam hai last me aana aur logo ko khush karna, mai hun thala main hun Dhoni https://t.co/Sd6Hi6sg1W

Purnima @Purnima017

#IPL2023 #MSDhoni𓃵 #CSKvsPBKS MS Dhoni hitting back to back two sixes is what I was waiting to watch in this match 🫡 MS Dhoni hitting back to back two sixes is what I was waiting to watch in this match 🫡💛🔥#IPL2023 #MSDhoni𓃵 #CSKvsPBKS https://t.co/Q4bzul80pP

Sneha @_snehadwivedi Tha amount of happiness that I get seeing him bat, is just unmatched. Tha amount of happiness that I get seeing him bat, is just unmatched.😭❤️ https://t.co/CSpKbrFCDO

vishal dayama @VishalDayama more than us, i think the last over will miss dhoni the most more than us, i think the last over will miss dhoni the most

Devon Conway, MS Dhoni help CSK post a commanding total

Once again, openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad got CSK off to a great start in the powerplay. Although the hosts lost Gaikwad just when the partnership looked threatening, Chennai promoted Shivam Dube at No.4 and the move worked wonders.

Dube didn't let Rahul Chahar settle and due to the presence of two left-handers, Shikhar Dhawan probably refrained from introducing left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar into the attack. While Conway remained unbeaten on 92 off 52 balls, it was Dhoni who provided the much-needed push to CSK's total.

With the pitch likely to slow down further, the Punjab Kings will need to make the most of the powerplay.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c &wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

