"The matter is whether they will win it 4-0 or 5-0" - Sourav Ganguly makes bold prediction for ongoing India-England Test series

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has backed the home side to win the ongoing Test series against England by a 4-0 or 5-0 margin.

The opening Test at Hyderabad is tantalizingly poised, with the visitors clawing their way back into the contest on Day 3. At 316/6 in their second innings, England enter Day 4 with a lead of 126 on a potentially wearing surface.

However, Ganguly believes England's paltry first innings total of 246 could be decisive in the game's outcome.

Talking about the overall series and the ongoing Test, as quoted by India Today, Ganguly said:

"India will win the series, the matter is whether they will win it 4-0 or 5-0. Every Test will be decisive. England could have won this Test match had they batted well. One cannot win against India by making 230 or 240 runs on Indian soil. Had they made 350 or 400, they could have beaten India, but they weren't able to do that. It's a tough series for England. Any team other than the Australia of that era could not create any impact here."

Ganguly also felt that England's 'Bazball' approach would not work in the spinning Indian conditions.

"Bazball is an approach where the match is played in a fast manner. India have spinning wickets and so, Bazball will not be applicable here," he added.

England remain the last side to defeat India in their backyard in a Test series back in 2012/13. However, they suffered crushing series defeats by 0-4 and 1-3 margins in their previous two tours in 2016/17 and 2020/21.

"India have a good chance in the T20 World Cup" - Sourav Ganguly

India will look to break their ICC title drought in the West Indies and the U.S.A.

Sourav Ganguly believes Team India stand an excellent chance to triumph in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the U.S.A. in June.

Despite threatening to break their ICC title drought with deep runs in the last few tournaments, the Men in Blue have struggled to cross the final hurdle since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"India have a good chance in the T20 World Cup," Ganguly said. "Recently, India played in the World Cup final, and it was miserable that they lost against Australia. I didn't expect that after playing in a very good manner throughout the tournament they will lose, but it happens in sports."

He added:

"India is a very good side. There will be another opportunity for India as the conditions in the West Indies and America are like India. The IPL will serve as a preparation for the World Cup."

Ganguly also stated that young Indian players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, among others, must capitalize on their opportunities.

"They deserve to play for India. It is also a good opportunity for youngsters to cash in. Yashahvi has played well and Subhman has to play well. There is a lot of competition for spots in the batting lineup. According to me, Yashasvi is an all-format player. Rishabh Pant is also a huge player when he comes after recovering from an injury. Shreyas Iyer, Pant, and Shubman Gill have to adapt a lot," he concluded.

While Jaiswal scored a magnificent 80 in the ongoing first Test against England, Gill continued to struggle, scoring a laborious 23 off 66 deliveries.

Team India is part of Group A alongside Pakistan, Ireland, the U.S.A., and Canada in the T20 World Cup and will begin their campaign against the Irish on June 5.

