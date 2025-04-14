"The OG is back with a thriller!"- Top 10 funny memes as MI edges past DC in a cliffhanger in IPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in the 29th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 13. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi played host to the game. After securing their second win in six games, MI moved one place up to the seventh spot in the points table.

DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first in the contest. MI notched up a daunting total of 205 for five in the first innings. It came courtesy of contributions from Ryan Rickelton (41), Suryakumar Yadav (40), Naman Dhir (38*), and Tilak Varma (59). Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for DC, picking up two wickets each.

In reply, number three batter Karun Nair played a blazing knock of 89 (40) and put DC in a great position in the chase. However, the Capitals' batting line-up collapsed meekly after his dismissal and got bundled out for 193 in 19 overs, falling 13 runs short of the target.

Sunday night's high-scoring IPL 2025 match between MI and DC entertained the fans. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Soft dismissals in the middle order cost us the game"- Axar Patel after DC's loss vs MI in IPL 2025 match in Delhi

At the post-match presentation, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel reflected on the defeat and said:

"Soft dismissals in the middle order cost us the game, we still had an over left but lost way too many wickets. We might've hit the panic button with the shot selection. Can't expect the lower order batters to bail us out every time. No need to worry much right now. I was happy with the way the pitch was responding, dew was on too."

Axar continued:

"Had we held on our catches, we might've been chasing less tonight. Vipraj has been brilliant, confidence as a captain is high with three spinners are doing well. Kuldeep's season has been unbelievable, it's working out nicely for him. We need to forget this game and move on. With the kind of innings Karun played, middle order is doing good."

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will go up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the next match of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, April 14.

