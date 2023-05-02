"The situation didn't require that from Nicholas Pooran" - Simon Doull on the LSG batter's rash dismissal vs RCB in IPL 2023

Simon Doull has expressed displeasure over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran's shot selection during the team's IPL 2023 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, May 1.

The former New Zealand pacer emphasized that Pooran didn't need to go after the bowlers at that stage during the run chase. Doull suggested that the left-handed batter failed to do what was needed of him and ended up throwing his wicket away with a rash shot.

Speaking about Pooran's batting exploits following LSG's 18-run defeat to RCB at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Doull told Cricbuzz:

From the point of view of Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis, the one thing I hate is, 'Oh, that's the way I play'. You play the situation of the game. You do not play willy-nilly shots just because that's how you normally get away with it.

"If the situation requires that, I don't have a problem with it. But the situation didn't require that from Nicholas Pooran. It required a batsman's innings, and he wasn't prepared to play a batsman's innings."

Notably, Lucknow were required to chase a 127-run target on a difficult track. It was important for Pooran to deliver, given that skipper KL Rahul had injured himself while fielding and wasn't expected to bat.

Pooran made his intentions clear right from ball one, hitting a stunning six off Wanindu Hasaranga's bowling. However, his counterattacking approach also caused his downfall as he perished after scoring nine runs while attempting to clear the ropes off Karn Sharma's bowling in the seventh over.

"It can't be what they want to play on" - Simon Doull criticizes the pitch used for LSG vs RCB game

Simon Doull further stated that LSG should avoid making such pitches for their home encounters. He noted that while Lucknow have a spin-heavy bowling attack, they should still not be inclined towards making such rank turners.

The cricketer-turned-commentator emphasized that the team management needs to ensure that they don't get such surfaces for their home encounters, adding:

"It cannot be the surface that Lucknow want to play on. KL Rahul, the coaching staff, all those players must not be saying this is the sort of pitch we want to play on. I know they have four slow bowling options. But it can't be what they want to play on."

LSG batters visibly struggled on the tricky wicket and were bundled out for a paltry score of 108.

