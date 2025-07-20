  • home icon
  • "The sound off his bat was like a gun shot" - Sri Lankan legend recalls his first impression of young RR sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 20, 2025 21:29 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara has revealed his first impression of young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The former Sri Lankan captain recalled that the sound off the bat of the youngster felt like a gunshot and that he made things look extremely easy.

Suryavanshi, 14, was picked for ₹1.1 crore by the Royals ahead of IPL 2025. The left-handed batter mesmerized one and all with some stunning strokeplay. He, notably, scored a century off only 38 deliveries against the Gujarat Titans. Having accumulated 252 runs in seven matches in the season, the southpaw also got the Super Striker of the Season award due to a strike rate of 206.55.

In a video shared by Sky Sports, Sangakkara revealed that an analyst of the Royals had told him to keep an eye on the Bihar-born cricketer, elaborating:

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already shown himself to be a special talent. In 2023, one of the Rajasthan Royals analysts sent through a text, saying, there's a very special player to watch, get to trials and look to sign. The first time I saw him live, we had signed him was after we signed him apart from watching some videos of him batting. It was in the nets in Guwahati. Batting against Jofra Archer and the other seamers we had, he made it look very, very easy. He had a lot of time, the sound off his bat was like a gun shot, every single time he made contact with the ball."
Sangakkara also observed that the 14-year-old is motivated all the time and expects him to become even better with age.

"His bat swing is lovely. It's nice and wide outside off-stump and it's very free-flowing. He has got a lot of time and his movements are very, very simple and minimal. He's also very enthusiastic about developing his shot repertoire. He has all the shots you can want in a T20 batter. This is just the start for him and he'll become even better and hopefully, very, very special."
Suryavanshi is not only the youngest player to be picked in the IPL auction but also the youngest to muster a century in the tournament's history.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi finished the youth ODI series against England as the highest run-getter

Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Meanwhile, the teenage prodigy showcased his class equally in the recent U19 ODI series in England. The five-match series ended in a 3-2 victory for the tourists, and the left-hander accumulated 355 runs at 71 alongside a best of 143.

Although the youngster managed only 14 in the first innings of the opening youth Test, he scored 56 as the match eventually resulted in a draw.

