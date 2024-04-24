"There is positive pressure"- Ambati Rayudu makes a clarification post about his comments on MI's team culture amidst IPL 2024

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has been a part of both the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dressing rooms. He incredibly won three IPL titles each with the two giant franchises.

Naturally, during an interaction on Star Sports, Rayudu was asked about the difference between the team environment and culture of the two champion teams. Rayudu claimed that MI always had a results-driven culture and cheekily claimed that the pressure to perform would make a player's head explode.

Here's what he said:

"MI mostly want to win and their culture is like everything depends on winning. They have a culture of, jeetna hi hai (Win is a must). Winning is non-negotiable. I feel CSK has a much better environment. Your brain will explode if you will spend more time at MI."

However, after a bit of scrutiny for his comments on social media, Ambati Rayudu took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide a clarification. He claimed that his comments about Mumbai Indians were not any form of criticism. He opined that the pressure was 'positive' and got the best out of him and most players. Here's what he wrote:

"My comments were taken out of context about Mumbai Indians. All I meant was mi’s processes are different and there is positive pressure in which a player is forged,excels and becomes into a complete player, track record shows the kind of talent that Mi has produced for India."

Rayudu won the 2013, 2015, and 2017 editions of the IPL with MI, before making his move to CSK in IPL 2018.

Ambati Rayudu urges Mumbai Indians to make a comeback in IPL 2024

Lastly in his post, Ambati Rayudu also expressed how grateful he was for his time with Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya and co. have been struggling in IPL 2024 so far with just three wins from eight games. Rayudu has urged them to get back in some winning momentum.

He wrote:

"I have loved my 8 years being at mi..am ever grateful..@mipaltan please win some games fast.."

MI will next face the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 27. Given where they are in the table (7th), it could be a potential knockout for Hardik and his men.

