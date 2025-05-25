"They didn't even tell why they didn't play him" - Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal not being picked for PBKS' IPL 2025 loss vs DC

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for not including Yuzvendra Chahal in their playing combination for their IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He wondered whether the franchise has moved away from the wily leg-spinner or it was a change for just one game.

PBKS suffered a six-wicket defeat against DC in Match 66 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. Shreyas Iyer and company posted 206/8 after being asked to bat first, which was chased down by the Faf du Plessis-led side with three deliveries to spare

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that the Punjab Kings failed to defend a 200-plus target and questioned why Chahal wasn't part of the bowling lineup.

"Will anyone explain what is happening? Gujarat lost to Lucknow, Bengaluru lost to Hyderabad, and Punjab lost to Delhi. What do you want? It's absolute cinema. You (PBKS) were invited to bat first, and you reached 200 runs as well, in which Shreyas Iyer played very well, and Marcus Stoinis came in the end and hit a lot. 200 runs are not less," Chopra said (10:35).

"However, you allowed 200 runs to be chased. 200 runs were chased down, and that too easily. It's not that eight wickets had fallen and Delhi were stuck. In bowling, they didn't play Chahal this time, and they didn't even tell why they didn't play him. What happened? Why didn't you play Yuzi Chahal? Have they pivoted away from him, or was it a contingency plan for one match?" he added.

Pravin Dubey was included in PBKS' playing combination at Yuzvendra Chahal's expense in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against DC. The Karnataka leg-spinner registered figures of 1/20 in two overs, with Karun Nair's four consecutive fours in his second over changing the momentum of the game.

"The bowling is looking weak" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS' issue after IPL 2025 loss vs DC

Harpreet Brar (2/41 in four overs) was PBKS' most successful bowler in Saturday's game. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Punjab Kings would have to post mammoth totals to compensate for their bowling weaknesses.

"Where are you going? The bowling is looking weak, which was a weakness earlier as well. It means you will have to score 225-230 while batting first because the bowling will only get weaker after this. Marco Jansen will go, and Kyle Jamieson will come in his place. He too is not a T20 rockstar bowler. He is more of an all-rounder," he said.

While questioning whether PBKS would change their overseas combination, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that Yuzvendra Chahal needs to return to the playing XI and bowl well to resolve some of their bowling issues.

"So, will you change your combination? You are playing Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen. There are the four overseas. Suddenly, the bowling is looking weak. Harpreet Brar is doing his job, but you will have to play Yuzi Chahal, and he will have to do well, or else this bowling attack looks vulnerable," Chopra observed.

With 14 wickets at an economy rate of 9.56 in 11 innings, Yuzvendra Chahal is the Punjab Kings' joint second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. While Marco Jansen has also accounted for 14 dismissals, Arshdeep Singh (16) is the franchise's most successful bowler.

