"They would be stupid to sell it for less than 2 billion dollars" - Lalit Modi's stunning statement on IPL winning franchise

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Commissioner, Lalit Modi, believes that defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are currently worth two billion dollars, and that their worth will exponentially increase with each passing season. There were rumors regarding the sale of the franchise after the unfortunate stampede following the historic title win, but the owners have refuted those claims.

Ahead of its inception, RCB was acquired for $111.6 million, and was the second most expensive franchise to be sold, placed only behind the Mumbai Indians (MI). Over the years, the team's value has skyrocketed proportionally with the league in general.

RCB's immense fan base, social presence, consistent appearance in playoffs, and presence of global superstars like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers are all contributing factors in making them one of the most valuable franchises in the competition.

Lalit Modi remarked that in case RCB are trying to sell the franchise, they should not entertain any bid that does not meet the $2 million valuation. He also predicted that by 2030, the price tag would be double.

"We (IPL) are only 18 years old. We have just started the fan following, we have just started the frenzy. It was unfortunate what happened with the stampede in Karnataka after RCB won. But you will see that passion grow across the country, across the world," Lalit Modi told Michael Clarke on the Beyond 23 Podcast.

"If RCB does want to sell, they would be stupid to sell it for less than 2 billion dollars. If it is next year, then 2.5 billion, and if two years later, it would be 3 billion, and if it is four years later, then four billion dollars, take it in writing from me. It will grow by half a billion dollars a year," he added.

In recent times, as far as franchise sales are concerned, Gujarat Titans (GT) owners CVC Capital Partners sold 67 percent stake of the franchise to Torrent Group, after having initially bought the franchise ahead of the 2022 IPL for $750 million.

"We have a crab mentality in India, they pull you down" - Lalit Modi opens up on his stint as IPL Commissioner

Lalit Modi, often known as the brains behind the IPL, ran the show for the first set of seasons before his unceremonious exit. He was tangled and accused of multiple breaches, and he was eventually suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the IPL 2010 Final.

"I miss it. I think of it, and nobody lets me forget it. I watch every match. In life nothing is permanent. I am a part of it, and that can never be taken away. In life, you have got to carry on, and let others carry on. Too much jealousy was created. We have a crab mentality in India, they pull you down. My family was in danger, I was in danger," Modi said.

"I would do the same thing all over again (if he had another chance). I love the game, it is part of my DNA, part of my blood. I will never let go of that. I will keep advising, but somebody has to listen. They shy away from the fact if it comes from my mouth," he added.

Modi was subsequently banned for life by a BCCI committee in 2013 after finding him guilty on eight charges.

