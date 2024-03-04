"They have a weak link in spin" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' spin attack heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the Mumbai Indians' spin attack could be their weak link heading into IPL 2024.

Piyush Chawla, with 22 scalps at an economy rate of 8.11 in 16 games, was MI's most successful bowler in IPL 2023. Kumar Kartikeya (5) and the released Hrithik Shokeen (3) were their second and third-highest wicket-taking spinners.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Mumbai Indians are light in the spin-bowling department.

"Mumbai's spin does not have that much might. I will be very honest. They have Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya for sure. You might see a few other names as well like Shams Mulani, but they have a weak link in spin," he elaborated (8:20).

The former India opener reckons Wanindu Hasaranga, who was acquired by the SunRisers Hyderabad, might have been one of MI's potential targets at the auction.

"They were probably thinking of taking Wanindu Hasaranga but his name didn't come when it should have come in the auction. So they went towards fast bowlers and Hasaranga went towards (SunRisers) Hyderabad. So Mumbai's spin bowling is on the weaker side," Chopra added.

MI slightly bolstered their spin attack by acquiring Shreyas Gopal and Mohammad Nabi at the auction. While Gopal might be a backup for Chawla, Nabi could be fielded as a spin-bowling all-rounder, especially in spin-friendly conditions.

"Both are 4-over banks" - Aakash Chopra on Lucknow Super Giants' spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra

Ravi Bishnoi was the Lucknow Super Giants' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Turning his attention to the Lucknow Super Giants, Aakash Chopra noted that they have two excellent wrist spinners in Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra.

"Lucknow Super Giants have two very good spinners in the form of Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra. Both are four-over banks. Amit Mishra for the middle overs and Ravi Bishnoi bowls with the new ball as well," he said (10:50).

The former Kolkata Knight Riders player reckons the Lucknow pitch might no longer suit Krunal Pandya.

"Then they have Krishnappa Gowtham and Krunal Pandya. The Lucknow wicket has changed now. Krunal's game has been slightly conditions-applied. He bowls four overs for close to 20 runs when there is a lot of help from the pitch. He bowls only three overs when the pitch is extremely flat," the cricketer-turned-commentator explained.

However, Chopra acknowledged that the big Lucknow ground would help Krunal's cause. He concluded by saying that although he won't call LSG's spin-bowling attack world-class, they are a decent combination.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Do LSG have a better spin attack than MI? Yes No 0 votes