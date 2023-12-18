"They will come in the bidding but they won't be desperate" - Sunil Gavaskar on whether CSK will look to acquire Rachin Ravindra at IPL 2024 auction

Sunil Gavaskar reckons the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might bid for Rachin Ravindra but won't be desperate to acquire him at the IPL 2024 auction.

CSK have a remaining purse of ₹31.40 crore and can buy a maximum of six players, including three foreigners. They might look to acquire an overseas all-rounder as they have released Ben Stokes ahead of the auction.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked whether CSK will look to acquire Ravindra, to which he responded:

"I don't think they will go for him because they have options. As you said, they have Moeen Ali who can play at No. 3. They also have Mitchell Santner as a bowler. They will come in the bidding but they won't be desperate for Rachin Ravindra."

Ravindra was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the 2023 ODI World Cup, amassing 578 runs in 10 innings at an average of 64.22 and a strike rate of 106.44. He also picked up five wickets at an acceptable economy rate of 5.98 and could prove handy on the usually spin-friendly Chepauk surface.

"They have had a lot of problems with injured fast bowlers" - Irfan Pathan on CSK needing backup seamers

Deepak Chahar played only 10 matches in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan was further asked about the other players the Chennai Super Kings might look to acquire. Hhe replied:

"What all things do Chennai Super Kings need to keep in mind? Firstly, they have had a lot of problems with injured fast bowlers. Mukesh (Choudhary) had that problem and that is why he missed the IPL."

The former India all-rounder believes CSK need backups for their injury-prone seamers. He elaborated:

"Deepak (Chahar) has had that problem. He gets injured regularly. So you would need a backup for him. (Matheesha) Pathirana has also had that problem. So you would want a backup for him as well."

Pathan added that Harshal Patel's potential acquisition could give them the option of buying Daryl Mitchell as an additional middle-order batter. He explained:

"If they can get a good Indian fast bowler, they can play an additional overseas batter. I am thinking that supposedly if they get Harshal Patel, they can leave out Pathirana, make Harshal Patel a part of the playing XI, and play a batter like Daryl Mitchell in the middle order."

Pathan pointed out that such a move could cover for the absence of a player like Ambati Rayudu who used to play spin well and bat aggressively. He added that Mitchell could go under the radar but is an experienced and accomplished player.

