"Things will change" - CSK's ₹18 crore player posts photo with MS Dhoni amid team's poor performance in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni's team Chennai Super Kings have suffered two losses in their last two matches of IPL 2025. They started their season by defeating the Mumbai Indians, but in their last two outings, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Rajasthan Royals handed them defeats.

While the defeat against RCB was a big one, RR edged CSK in a nail-biting thriller on March 30 in Guwahati. CSK wicketkeeper MS Dhoni and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got together in the middle when the team needed 54 runs off 25 balls. While teams have easily chased down such targets in recent IPL matches, CSK lost the match by six runs.

Jadeja and Dhoni added 35 runs for the sixth wicket before the latter handed a catch to Shimron Hetmyer off Sandeep Sharma's bowling. Taking to Instagram after the team's defeat, CSK's ₹18 crore all-rounder Jadeja posted a picture with Dhoni and wrote:

"Things will change."

Jadeja also added a fingers crossed emoji, hoping that the Chennai Super Kings will bounce back in the upcoming matches. The all-rounder remained not out on 32 runs from 22 balls in the recent match against the Rajasthan Royals.

Can Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni help CSK bounce back in IPL 2025?

Chennai Super Kings are seventh in the IPL 2025 points table at the moment. It was rare to see CSK outside the Top 4 of the standings in the past, but it has become a habit for the Yellow Army in the last few editions of the IPL. In the last three seasons, CSK have made it to the Top 4 only once.

The Super Kings have returned home to Chennai for their next IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals on April 5. It is an afternoon game with a start time of 3.30 pm IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

