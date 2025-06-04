"This one is for all the years of heartbreaks and disappointment" - Virat Kohli pens emotional note after RCB win IPL 2025 title [In Pictures]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)and India batting ace Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt social media post after the franchise lifted their first IPL title. An 18-year wait for the Bengaluru-based franchise came to an end with a six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Kohli, who has been associated with the franchise ever since its inception, posted a photo of the team lifting the trophy on Instagram with the following caption:
"This team made the dream possible, a season I’ll never ever forget. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed the ride over the last 2.5 months. This one is for the fans of rcb who never ever left our side in the worst of times. This one is for all the years of heartbreaks and disappointment."
"This is for every inch of effort left on the field playing for this team. As far as the ipl trophy is concerned- you’ve made me wait 18 years to be able to lift you and celebrate my friend, but it’s been absolutely worth the wait. ❤️ 🏆@royalchallengers.bengaluru"
Take a look at the post below:
Kohli, who has featured in all three of the finals RCB played before 2025 (2009, 2011, and 2016), has seen the franchise finish as runners-up, and the team ended up on the wrong side of the result under his captaincy in 2016.
How did Virat Kohli fare in IPL 2025?
Featuring in all of the 16 games RCB has played this season, Virat Kohli finished as the franchise's highest run getter and the tournament's third highest. In the 16 games, he scored 657 runs at an average of 54.75. His highest score of 73* came against Punjab Kings in their away game at New Chandigarh.
Kohli also had formidable partnerships this season, in particular with Phil Salt at the top of the order. Opening in 13 games in the tournament, the pair scored 565 runs for the first wicket. Down the order, Kohli and Krunal Pandya also stitched a handy 119 run partnership for the fourth wicket, which helped RCB beat Delhi Capitals for the first time in seven years at New Delhi.
