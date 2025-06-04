"Tonight, the crown finally sits where it always belonged" - Fans react as Virat Kohli wins maiden IPL title after RCB vs PBKS final

Virat Kohli's 18-year wait for the IPL trophy finally came to an end on Tuesday (June 3) as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After being invited to bat first, RCB lost Phil Salt (16) early. However, Kohli stitched crucial partnerships with Mayank Agarwal (24) and Rajat Patidar (26) to steer the side.

Virat Kohli was eventually dismissed after playing a knock of 43 off 35 balls, with three fours. In the end, Liam Livingstone (25) and Jitesh Sharma (24) played a good hand, as RCB posted a solid 190-run total. Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson bagged three wickets apiece for Punjab.

In response, Shashank Singh (61*) and Josh Inglis (39) played well, but PBKS fell short by six runs. Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked two wickets each, playing a key role in RCB's maiden title victory.

Fans praised Virat Kohli for his passion, consistency, and for finally achieving his dream of winning an IPL title. A fan wrote:

"This wasn’t just about a trophy. It was about a man who gave his soul to one team. For 18 years, Virat Kohli carried RCB on his shoulders, through storms, trolls & tears. Tonight, the crown finally sits where it always belonged. For Kohli. For RCB. For every loyal heart."

Here are the other reactions:

"Congratulations, RCB! The jinx is finally broken and Ee Sala Cup Namde has come true! Virat Kohli has his well-deserved IPL trophy, but above all, credit to the franchise's fan base who remained loyal despite years of disappointment piling up. Cheers," a fan wrote.

"Virat's journey with RCB shows that if you keep showing up year after year despite the disappointments, one day even god will give in, let go of His stubbornness, and let you win," another posted.

"Must say Virat Kohli casually belts out some amazingly iconic lines at the end of a big sporting event when emotions are high, which ideally should take its own time and space even from the experienced dialogue writers," a fan tweeted.

Virat Kohli opens up on winning his maiden IPL title

Virat Kohli talked with the broadcasters and expressed his happiness at winning the IPL title. While noting that the moment was a long time coming, Kohli said:

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this time my youth, my prime. I gave it everything I have. I never thought this day would come."

Kohli also talked about his loyalty and admiration for the franchise, saying:

"I have stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. Have had moments when I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore and this is the team I'll play for till the time I play the IPL. Tonight I'll sleep like a baby."

