"Vanganna Vanakkangana!" - Moeen Ali reunites with CSK teammates for IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali recently joined his teammates for the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise shared a short clip where the English all-rounder was seen meeting his teammates and support staff.

Chennai captioned the video as:

"Vanganna Vanakkangana! A Superfam welcome to Namma Mo Bhai! #WhistlePodu #Yellove"

Moeen Ali's arrival was delayed due to visa issues due to which he missed their IPL 2022 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday.

The 34-year-old cricketer landed in India on Thursday and had to undergo a three-day mandatory isolation. Moeen joined the CSK squad late on Sunday evening. The cricketer from England also met former Chennai captain MS Dhoni, who was sitting with the rest of the players.

Moeen is likely to feature for Chennai in their second match of the season - against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Barbourne Stadium on March 31.

"It would have been nice if the top order had fired" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming after defeat against KKR

The defending champions started their title defense on a losing note as they went down to two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets.

KKR handed early jolts to the Super Kings after putting them in to bat. Although MS Dhoni scored a valiant half-century to guide the team to a respectable total, it was not enough.

Fleming, who has been with the side for a long time, stated that there are a lot of areas they need to improve on. Addressing the press at the end of the IPL 2022 opener, the former Kiwi captain said:

“It (Dhoni scoring runs) was good but it would have been nice if the top order had fired. The depth we have got in our batting is a positive. And certainly, MS getting runs early in the tournament is a positive. But it was a pretty rusty tournament all up. It was positive but there is a lot of improvement there."

The Super Kings are currently eighth in the IPL 2022 points table above Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava