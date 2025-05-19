"Very stylish performance" - Fans in awe as Aiden Markram smashes in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Aiden Markram delivered with the bat again in IPL 2025, this time against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday (May 19). The right-handed batter smashed a quickfire 61 runs off 38 deliveries at a strike rate of 160.52, comprising four sixes and as many boundaries.
During his knock, he shared a 115-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh for the opening stand. He was eventually cleaned up by Harshal Patel with a slower delivery in the 16th over.
The Proteas all-rounder has been exceptional with the bat in IPL 2025, amassing 409 runs with the help of five half-centuries. The part-time off-spinner has been equally handy with the ball, bagging four wickets in as many innings. The Super Giants bought him for a base price of INR 2 crore at the mega auction last year.
Fans on X lauded Aiden Markram for consistently performing in IPL 2025 following his fifty against the SunRisers. One user wrote:
"Aiden Markram racking up IPL half centuries for fun! Yet another brutal but very stylish performance from the big saffer!! Been absolute quality."
Another user commented:
"Another 50. 5th, this season. Aiden Markram bats effortlessly."
A third user added:
"WHAT A KNOCK FROM MARKRAM! He's playing an amazing innings once again in this IPL 2025!"
Here are a few more reactions:
Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh's 50s help LSG stay on top of SRH in the IPL 2025 match
Half-centuries from Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh put LSG in the driving seat in their IPL 2025 game against SRH. Marsh, in particular, smashed 65 off 39 balls, hitting four maximums and six boundaries.
At the time of writing, the Super Giants were 160/3 after 16 overs, with Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni at the crease.
With 10 points in 11 games, LSG are mathematically alive in the IPL 2025 playoff race. The Rishabh Pant-led side must win their remaining three games, including the ongoing fixture against SRH, to give themselves a chance to finish in the top four.
Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and company have already been eliminated with just seven points in 11 matches.
