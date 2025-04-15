Video of MS Dhoni limping after LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match goes viral [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni limped as he entered the team hotel after the side's thrilling final-over victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 14. The 43-year-old played a massive role in CSK's memorable win with his brilliant captaincy and wicketkeeping, followed by a flourish in the end with the bat.

Yet, Dhoni was visibly in discomfort even during CSK's fielding innings and later ahead of the post-match presentation. The champion gloveman effected three dismissals during LSG's batting innings and then scored a match-winning 11-ball 26* to help CSK chase down 167 with three balls to spare.

Even as CSK fans rejoiced about the side breaking their five-game losing streak, a viral video of Dhoni limping should be concerning.

Here is a clip of the same:

Needless to mention, Dhoni has been dealing with knee issues over the past three years. He underwent knee surgery after CSK won their fifth title in 2023.

However, Dhoni still struggled with the issue lingering last season even as he played all 14 games. It has resulted in the veteran cricketer batting lower down the order over the past two IPL seasons with only a few overs left.

"God makes it very tough" - MS Dhoni after CSK's win over LSG

MS Dhoni acknowledged the scrap CSK went through to break out of their losing slump and win their second game of IPL 2025 in the LSG clash. Adding to the joy of the victory, Dhoni was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his impressive all-round outing.

It was his first Player of the Match award in the IPL since the 2019 season.

Talking about the LSG win at the post-match presentation, Dhoni said [Via Cricbuzz):

"It's good to win a game. When you play a tournament like this, you want to win games. Unfortunately the [earlier] matches didn't go our way for whatever reasons. There can be lots of reasons. It's good to have a win on our side. Gives confidence to the whole team and helps us improve in areas we want to improve. We all knew that when it doesn't come your way in cricket, God makes it very tough, and it was a tough game."

Despite the triumph against LSG, CSK remain at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in seven outings. They will look to make it two in a row when they take on the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 20.

