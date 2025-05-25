Video of Virat Kohli's hilarious error during football drill before RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match goes viral [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli was seen playing football ahead of the team's IPL 2025 clash with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 23. While attempting a kick, the ace batter fell on the ground after missing the ball.
The video of the incident surfaced on social media. Luckily, Kohli didn't seem to have hurt himself as he immediately stood up and ran to collect the football. He picked up the ball near the boundary rope and kicked it high in the air towards a teammate.
You can watch the clip below:
Kohli will be seen in action on Tuesday, May 27, as RCB take on Lucknow Super Giant (LSG) in their final league stage fixture. The contest will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
It will be a crucial encounter for the Bengaluru-based side as they look to finish in the top two. They are currently placed third in the points table, with 17 points to their name in 13 matches.
Kohli has been in wonderful form this season. He is RCB's leading run-getter of IPL 2025, chalking up 548 runs across 12 innings at a strike rate of 145.35.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 clash
Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma recently took some time off their schedule to visit the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. The couple sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman ahead of RCB's upcoming IPL 2025 match.
You can watch the video of Kohli and Anushka's visit to the holy temple below:
It is worth mentioning that Sharma was in attendance for RCB's recently concluded game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Bengaluru suffered a 42-run defeat, failing to chase an imposing 232-run target.
They were bowled out for 189 after a batting collapse. Phil Salt scored 62 runs off 32 balls, while Virat Kohli contributed 43 runs from 25 deliveries.
