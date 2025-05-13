Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma again visit Premanand Maharaj after Test retirement amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Star cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma recently visited Premanand Maharaj after the cricketer announced his Test retirement amid IPL 2025. Kohli announcement his retirement from the longest format on Monday, May 12.
Kohli and Anushka were earlier spotted in Delhi. The pair have now been seen seeking the blessings of Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan following Kohli's retirement decision.
Kohli was dressed in a simple shirt and pants while Anushka was draped in traditional attire. They could be seen sitting on their knees and joining their hands while being blessed by the guru.
Below is a video of the pair visiting Premanand Maharaj following Kohli's Test retirement, posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter):
The IPL 2025 season was suspended temporarily for a week. However, the league is now set to resume on Saturday, May 17, with the final scheduled to be played on Tuesday, June 3.
Can Virat Kohli carry his form for RCB in IPL 2025?
Virat Kohli is plying his trade for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025. Before the tournament hit a pause, the star batter displayed solid form, scoring 505 runs from 11 matches at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46.
He also struck seven half-centuries with all of them coming in wins for RCB. The Bengaluru-based franchise are currently second on the table with eight wins and three defeats from 11 games, gathering 16 points. They are set to play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 17, at home in Bengaluru when the league resumes.
With RCB just one win away from confirming their spot in the playoffs, they will hope Virat Kohli can carry on from where he left off.
