Virat Kohli rejoins RCB camp ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has rejoined the team camp ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The tournament was temporarily suspended for a week by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 9.
The action is scheduled to resume on Saturday, May 17, with RCB hosting the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Following the announcement of the revised IPL 2025 schedule on May 12, several players have begun rejoining their respective franchises. Among them was RCB's Virat Kohli, who was spotted at the team hotel in Bengaluru on Thursday, May 15.
Fans can watch the video here:
The 36-year-old has been making headlines in recent days after announcing his retirement from Test cricket via an Instagram post on Monday, May 12. The seasoned cricketer represented India in 123 Test matches, scoring 9,230 runs, including 31 half-centuries and 30 centuries.
RCB on the brink of playoffs; Virat Kohli inches closer to Orange Cap
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have enjoyed an impressive IPL 2025 campaign so far under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar. With 16 points from 11 matches, they currently sit second on the points table.
A single win from their remaining fixtures would guarantee them a spot in the playoffs, although they could still qualify with 16 points if other results go their way.
Virat Kohli has been a pillar of consistency in RCB’s batting lineup this season, scoring 505 runs across 11 innings at an impressive average of 63.12. He has notched up seven fifties, with his highest score—an unbeaten 73—coming against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur.
As it stands, the veteran batter is fourth on the list of leading run-scorers this season, trailing just behind Suryakumar Yadav (510), Sai Sudharsan (509), and Shubman Gill (508).
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS