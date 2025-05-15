Virat Kohli rejoins RCB camp ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has rejoined the team camp ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The tournament was temporarily suspended for a week by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 9.

Ad

The action is scheduled to resume on Saturday, May 17, with RCB hosting the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Following the announcement of the revised IPL 2025 schedule on May 12, several players have begun rejoining their respective franchises. Among them was RCB's Virat Kohli, who was spotted at the team hotel in Bengaluru on Thursday, May 15.

Fans can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 36-year-old has been making headlines in recent days after announcing his retirement from Test cricket via an Instagram post on Monday, May 12. The seasoned cricketer represented India in 123 Test matches, scoring 9,230 runs, including 31 half-centuries and 30 centuries.

RCB on the brink of playoffs; Virat Kohli inches closer to Orange Cap

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have enjoyed an impressive IPL 2025 campaign so far under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar. With 16 points from 11 matches, they currently sit second on the points table.

Ad

A single win from their remaining fixtures would guarantee them a spot in the playoffs, although they could still qualify with 16 points if other results go their way.

Virat Kohli has been a pillar of consistency in RCB’s batting lineup this season, scoring 505 runs across 11 innings at an impressive average of 63.12. He has notched up seven fifties, with his highest score—an unbeaten 73—coming against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur.

As it stands, the veteran batter is fourth on the list of leading run-scorers this season, trailing just behind Suryakumar Yadav (510), Sai Sudharsan (509), and Shubman Gill (508).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More