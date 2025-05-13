Virat Kohli seen in Delhi with Anushka Sharma after announcing Test retirement ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

Star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were seen in Delhi. The duo were spotted at the airport after Kohli announced his decision to retire from Test cricket.

The announcement came on Monday, May 12, after which Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen in Delhi amid IPL 2025's resumption. The tournament will commence again on Saturday, May 17. The league had been suspended for a week midway through, when the 62nd match was being played at Dharamsala.

Kohli and Anushka were seen walking out of the airport and exited as they then got into a car to leave. The star batter was seen in a casual oversized shirt, pants, and his orange cap with shades on, while Anushka was dressed casually as well in a white shirt with pink stripes and jeans.

Watch the video of the two spotted in Delhi in a video posted on Instagram below -

Virat Kohli will be seen in action as RCB take on KKR on May 17

The IPL 2025 season is all set to resume on Saturday, May 17, after the temporary halt. RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which will be the first match post resumption.

After announcing his retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli will be seen in action as IPL 2025 returns when RCB take on KKR. Notably, Kohli has been in tremendous form in the ongoing season. He has notched up 505 runs from 11 innings at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46 with seven half-centuries.

All of his fifties have come in a winning cause, resulting in a successful campaign for RCB so far. They are placed second on the table with eight wins and 16 points. A win against KKR when the league resumes will take them to 18 points and make them the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

RCB will hope that Kohli continues from where he left off when the league was suspended for a week. His form will be crucial as they aim for a top-two finish from this stage.

