Virat Kohli shouts into Gautam Gambhir’s ears after Hardik Pandya’s 6 in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Ace batter Virat Kohli was buzzing with excitement as he shouted into head coach Gautam Gambhir's ears following Hardik Pandya's six in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia. The match took place on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

The moment came during the 47th over of India's innings when Hardik Pandya hammered a six off Adam Zampa over long-off on the fifth ball. He followed it up with another towering 101-meter maximum, bringing India closer to the target. Filled with excitement, former captain Kohli, clearly pumped, shouted into Gambhir's ears.

Here’s a video of the moment:

Chasing 265, Kohli played a key role in India's victory, scoring 84 off 98 balls, while the other middle-order batters supported him. Shreyas Iyer (45), Axar Patel (27), and Hardik Pandya (28) all made valuable contributions.

KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 42 and sealed the win with a six, guiding India to a four-wicket victory over Australia in the semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy and securing a spot in the final.

“It is about understanding the conditions and preparing my game” - Virat Kohli reflects on his knock against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

After choosing to bat first, Australia were dismissed for 264 in 49.3 overs, with captain Steve Smith top-scoring with 73 runs. In response, Virat Kohli led India's chase, playing a crucial knock of 84 off 98 balls, as the Men in Blue went on to win by four wickets with 11 balls to spare.

During the post-match presentation, the 36-year-old reflected on his approach and said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“It was pretty similar to the other day against Pakistan as well. For me, it is about understanding the conditions and preparing my game accordingly, just rotating strike because partnerships on this pitch are the most important thing. My only effort that day and today was to string in enough partnerships. The time that I got out, the plan was to get 20 more and try and finish it off in a couple of overs. Usually that's the template I follow but sometimes you can't execute things how you want to.”

“(Aspects that pleased him the most about his innings) My timing. The composure at the crease. I wasn't feeling desperate, I was pretty happy knocking ones around and when as a batsman you start taking pride in taking singles into the gaps, that is when you know you are playing good cricket and you know you are in for a big partnership and settle the nerves down a little bit and head towards chasing the total down. In the game against Pakistan and today, that was the most pleasing factor for me," he added.

Virat Kohli is India's top run-scorer in the 2025 Champions Trophy with 217 runs from four innings, including one century and one fifty.

