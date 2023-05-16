Create

"Wah! Kya acting kar raha hai" - Twitterati react as Krunal Pandya gets retired hurt on 49 in LSG vs MI clash

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 16, 2023 21:58 IST
Krunal Pandya scored 49 off 42 balls vs MI. (Pics: IPLT20.com/Twitter)
Krunal Pandya scored 49 off 42 balls vs MI. (Pics: IPLT20.com/Twitter)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Krunal Pandya played a crucial 49-run knock during the team's IPL 2023 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 16.

The Lucknow-based side were off to a disastrous start after being asked to bat first. Krunal walked out in the third over when LSG were reeling at 12/2. The southpaw showcased great composure under pressure to steady the ship for his team.

Krunal scored 49 runs off 42 balls before being retired hurt ahead of the 17th over. While he finished with an ordinary strike rate of 116.67, many fans lauded the all-rounder for his sensible batting.

However, certain fans suggested that it may have been a tactical move by the LSG skipper to ensure that Nicholas Pooran could come in for the last four overs.

Here's how Twitterati reacted after the LSG captain walked off the field:

Retired out? #LSGvsMI #KrunalPandya
Retired hurt or retired out? 😉Tactical move from LSG's master brain Gautam Gambhir#IPL2023 #LSGvsMI #KrunalPandya https://t.co/56wXIl8pl5
What a move. Captain Krunal Pandya walks off the field retired hurt on 49*(42) to give Nicholas Pooran the platform for the last 4 overs!#LSGvMI #ArjunTendulkar #anakuniqlo #IPL2023 https://t.co/i8PfmaynBZ
Krunal Pandya really retired hurt or "strategically" retired hurt like R Ashwin.👀 @ashwinravi99 anna 😎 #MIvsLSG
Krunal Pandya getting retired hurt so that Pooran can come to bat & hit boundaries : https://t.co/6KRQITEy3l
Good Decision by @krunalpandya24 ,played like ODI match grow up man you are the #LSG Team captain.wasted so many Balls. #MIvsLSG #KrunalPandya
Has Krunal Pandya just pulled an R Ashwin to make sure Nicholas Pooran gets to bat? Perhaps more to the point - why does Krunal Pandya bat above Nicholas Pooran to begin with?#LSGvMI🏏💙💙#IPL2023
#LSGvsMI #MIvLSG #IPL2023 #Lucknow- Krunal Pandya Sacrificed his 50 to bring Pooran- Marcus Stoinis launched Beast ModeGautam Gambhir : https://t.co/8JveSKGZ9n
Krunal pandya's retd hurt is the turning point of the match#LSGvsMI
@45Fan_Prathmesh #LSGvsMI #KrunalPandya https://t.co/XfU6Ida8D9
@ImTanujSingh No injury i think so to bring pooran for last four over they did like that
@ashwinravi99 Ash anna to KP https://t.co/Lv6doPYzDC
Lol Krunal pandya Intentionally faked injury😹😹 so that pooran comes in!😹😹
@ImTanujSingh Easily walked up the stairs

Notably, Krunal stitched together an important 82-run stand for the fourth wicket with Marcus Stoinis, which is the highest partnership at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in IPL 2023.

Marcus Stoinis' power-packed innings help LSG finish at 177/3 after 20 overs

Marcus Stoinis starred with the bat for Lucknow in the crucial tie against Mumbai. The swashbuckling batter changed gears at the right time, upping the ante towards the back end of the innings.

He scored 24 runs in the 18th over of Chris Jordan's bowling, shifting the momentum in Lucknow's favour. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 89 off just 47 deliveries, including four boundaries and eight towering sixes.

Stoinis' knock helped Lucknow reach an impressive 177-run total on a tricky surface. For Mumbai, Jason Behrendorff picked up two wickets, while Piyush Chawla bagged a solitary scalp.

Can MI chase the total or is this out of their reach? 🤔📸: IPL/JioCinema #IPL2023 #LSGvsMI #crickettwitter https://t.co/VMsN74OMp6

The Krunal Pandya-led side have 13 points to their kitty after 12 matches and are placed fourth in the points table. Mumbai, on the other hand, have 14 points from 12 outings and occupy third spot.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...