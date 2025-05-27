Wasim Jaffer meets famous Bollywood character amid IPL 2025 [In Picture]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 27, 2025 11:29 IST
Mumbai Sports And Fitness - Source: Getty
Wasim Jaffer amassed 1944 runs across 58 innins in his Test career. (Pic: Getty Images)

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer met Bollywood actor and comedian Siddharth Jadhav amid the ongoing IPL 2025. Jadhav is known for his role of 'Sattu Supari' in the Rohit Shetty directorial 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited.'

The 43-year-old has also acted in films such as 'Cirkus' and 'Simba.' Apart from his roles in Bollywood, he has carved a niche for himself in Marathi cinema with noteworthy performances.

Jaffer shared a picture with Jadhav on his Instagram story while addressing the latter with his character name from 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited.' The cricketer-turned-expert wrote:

"With Sattu Supari from Golmal. Pleasure meeting you."
Screenshot of Wasim Jaffer's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Jaffer is set to serve as the team director of Pagariya Strikers in the upcoming inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League. The team will be captained by Yash Kadam, and the tournament will be played from June 5 to 15.

"Batting supremo" - Siddharth Jadhav reserves high praise for Wasim Jaffer

Siddharth Jadhav reshared Wasim Jaffer's Instagram story and hailed the former India player as a 'legend' and 'batting supremo.' Jadhav was part of the Marathi commentary in the IPL 2025 match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur on Monday, May 26.

Reacting to Jaffer's Instagram, Jadhav wrote:

"The legend...batting supremo...thnx alot sir .."
Screenshot of Siddharth Jadhav's Instagram story.

PBKS beat MI by seven wickets in the clash, chasing the 185-run target in 18.3 overs. Reacting to the Shreyas Iyer-led side's victory in the crucial contest, Jaffer wrote on X:

"A confidence boosting win at the right time. Great show of skills and composure in a pressure game from Priyansh and Inglis. Well played and congratulations on finishing in the top 2."
While the win confirmed a top-twp finish for PBKS, MI finished fourth in the standings following their final league-stage fixture. As a result, the five-time champions will now have to compete in the Eliminator 1.

PBKS, on the other hand, need to win just Qualifier 1 to book a final berth. The IPL 2025 playoffs kick off on Thursday, May 29.

Quick Links

