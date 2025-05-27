Wasim Jaffer meets famous Bollywood character amid IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer met Bollywood actor and comedian Siddharth Jadhav amid the ongoing IPL 2025. Jadhav is known for his role of 'Sattu Supari' in the Rohit Shetty directorial 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited.'

Ad

The 43-year-old has also acted in films such as 'Cirkus' and 'Simba.' Apart from his roles in Bollywood, he has carved a niche for himself in Marathi cinema with noteworthy performances.

Jaffer shared a picture with Jadhav on his Instagram story while addressing the latter with his character name from 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited.' The cricketer-turned-expert wrote:

"With Sattu Supari from Golmal. Pleasure meeting you."

Screenshot of Wasim Jaffer's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Jaffer is set to serve as the team director of Pagariya Strikers in the upcoming inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League. The team will be captained by Yash Kadam, and the tournament will be played from June 5 to 15.

Ad

Trending

"Batting supremo" - Siddharth Jadhav reserves high praise for Wasim Jaffer

Siddharth Jadhav reshared Wasim Jaffer's Instagram story and hailed the former India player as a 'legend' and 'batting supremo.' Jadhav was part of the Marathi commentary in the IPL 2025 match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur on Monday, May 26.

Reacting to Jaffer's Instagram, Jadhav wrote:

Ad

"The legend...batting supremo...thnx alot sir .."

Screenshot of Siddharth Jadhav's Instagram story.

PBKS beat MI by seven wickets in the clash, chasing the 185-run target in 18.3 overs. Reacting to the Shreyas Iyer-led side's victory in the crucial contest, Jaffer wrote on X:

Ad

"A confidence boosting win at the right time. Great show of skills and composure in a pressure game from Priyansh and Inglis. Well played and congratulations on finishing in the top 2."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the win confirmed a top-twp finish for PBKS, MI finished fourth in the standings following their final league-stage fixture. As a result, the five-time champions will now have to compete in the Eliminator 1.

PBKS, on the other hand, need to win just Qualifier 1 to book a final berth. The IPL 2025 playoffs kick off on Thursday, May 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More