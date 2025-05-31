Wasim Jaffer shares a cheeky video to describe Jasprit Bumrah’s game-changing impact in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared a cheeky video to describe Jasprit Bumrah's game-changing impact in the IPL 2025 Eliminator between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, May 30.

Ad

Battig first, Mumbai Indians posted a massive total of 228/5 on the board. It was a daunting chase in a high-pressure knockout match. Gujarat were up for the fight as well and looked to be in the chase at one point. GT were at 151 in just 13.3 overs and seemed to be cruising when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the dangerous-looking Washington Sundar for 48 runs off 24 balls.

Once his wicket fell, GT went from 151/3 to 208/6 and eventually lost the game by 20 runs. Therefore, it was a game-changing moment, as highlighted by Wasim Jaffer as well.

Ad

Trending

Wasim described Bumrah's impact by posting a video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. A man can be seen sitting at the top of his jeep in the video (referring to GT), and then a lion (referring to Bumrah) walks from behind with a sharp look in its eyes.

"The game changed when Bumrah got Sundar, and then Ashwani and Gleeson backed him up. MI got a sniff and then didn't let the game slip. Well played @mipaltan 👏🏻 #MIvGT #IPL2025," he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah puts up another impressive show with the ball in IPL 2025

While Jasprit Bumrah had a massive impact in the Eliminator, he has had a huge impact on MI's fortunes since his return. He had missed the initial games due to injury, with Mumbai also losing four out of their first five matches.

However, they turned things around not only to qualify for the playoffs but also to secure their spot in the second qualifier. Bumrah returned with figures of 1/27 from four overs against GT with an economy rate of just 6.8 and a huge wicket that was a turning point in the game.

Despite missing a few games first up, he is their second-highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps from just 11 matches at an average of 15.33 and an economy rate of 6.36, which are phenomenal numbers in this format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More