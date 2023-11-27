[Watch]"Chala, suru karuya!"- Hardik Pandya announces his return to Mumbai Indians in grand fashion

All-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed his emotions on returning to five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) after a high-profile trade deal with Gujarat Titans (GT).

Before leading GT for two seasons, Hardik spent seven years at MI and won a staggering four IPL titles. In a video posted by MI on Instagram, the all-rounder was seen speaking about why it was so special for him to return to Mumbai and how the owners and the fans have made him feel like he is back home.

Here's what Hardik Pandya said at the start of the video:

"I am back. Rohit, Bumrah, Surya, Ishan, Polly, Malinga. Chala, suru karuya! (Come on, let's begin!)"

Mumbai Indians noticed me in 2013: Hardik Pandya

Although Hardik made his IPL debut for MI in 2015, he claimed that he franchise had scouted him back in 2013. He has been grateful for the opportunities that MI provided and is thrilled to be back.

On this, he stated in the video:

"Obviously the feel of coming back to Mumbai is very special for a lot of reasons. How my cricketing journey started in 2015 with MI, them noticing me in 2013. When I look back and how my span of 10 years has been something very special. It has not sunk in yet that I am finally I am back where my whole cricketing journey started. They have been the most important part of my life. It is much more emotional because it feels like I am coming back to my home, coming back where it all started."

Players retained by Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (traded in from LSG), Hardik Pandya (traded in from GT).