[WATCH] Concussion Substitute Yudhvir Singh takes a wicket with his first ball of LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak, who came in as a concussion substitute, scalped a wicket on his first delivery in Match 54 of IPL 2024 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Yudhvir hit the deck hard with his good-length ball and extracted sufficient bounce with a good pace to induce the edge of Angkrish Raghuvanshi. The young batter tried to run the ball towards the third-man, but could only manage to find the safe hands of LSG skipper, KL Rahul.

Watch the clip here:

Yudhvir marked his presence as one of the five Impact Players for the LSG ahead of the game. He was called in by KL Rahul, as Mohsin Khan banged his head on the ground while trying to pluck a catch at short fine-leg region in the 16th over.

Moreover, the 26-year-old became only the second player to come in as a concussion substitute in the cash-rich league. Vishnu Vinod was the first concussion substitute, while playing for Mumbai Indians against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.

In the last season, Yudhvir picked up three wickets in as many appearances at an economy of 8.75. His best figures of 2/19 came against the Punjab Kings.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Mohsin bowled two overs, and went on to concede 28 runs, while going wicketless.

Yudhvir Singh's LSG set up for a big chase against KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders were invited to bat first by the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Phil Salt (32) and Sunil Narine again provided a sublime start to the Knight Riders as they raced to 70 runs in six overs.

Narine was sensational with his knock of 81 off 39 balls, studded with six fours and seven maximums. Angkirsh Raghuvanshi provided a good support to KKR, chipping in with 32 off 26.

Then, Shreyas Iyer (23) and Ramandeep Singh (25*) provided late flourish to help KKR post 235 on the board.

Naveen-ul-Haq finished with figures of 3/49 off four overs, and was the pick of the bowlers for the home team. Yudhvir Singh bowled two overs and conceded 24 runs, while taking a solitary wicket.

