[Watch] CSK captain MS Dhoni shines as bus driver in new IPL 2022 advertisement

The upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) has garnered great buzz among the masses, considering the star-studded names that are set to feature in the tournament.

The frenzy is all set to increase with broadcaster Star Sports' latest promo, featuring Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. The 40-year-old can be seen as a bus driver in Star Sports' advertisement for this year's cash-rich league.

Dhoni can be seen halting the bus midway through the traffic just to catch the final moments of a thrilling IPL match.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with citizens giving Dhoni's look a big thumbs up. The ad highlights the immense hype the flagship T20 competition enjoys in the country by suggesting that fans can go to any extent to catch the live-action of the IPL games.

The impending IPL 2022 will feature ten teams who will battle it out in a total of 74 matches for the ultimate championship.

The season will kick off on March 26, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

BCCI introduce new format for IPL 2022

The format for the IPL has been changed by the BCCI this year, considering the additions of two new teams. Ten competing sides have been divided into two groups.

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants are part of Group A.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have been placed alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans in Group B.

The 70 league matches will take place across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. The Wankhede Stadium will play host to 20 league matches, while Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host 15 and 20 games respectively.

A total of 15 matches will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The IPL 2022 final is scheduled to take place on May 29. The board is yet to announce venues for the playoffs.

