[Watch] CSK’s MS Dhoni hits massive sixes in Chepauk ahead of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is all geared up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The Chennai-based franchise recently uploaded a video on Instagram in which the 41-year-old can be seen hitting the bowlers out of the park towards the long-on and deep mid-wicket areas.

It’s worth mentioning that Dhoni scored 232 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 123.4 last season as CSK finished ninth in the points table. The wicketkeeper-batter needs 22 runs to become the seventh batter to complete 5000 runs in the tournament. So far, he has scored 4978 runs in 234 games, including 24 half-centuries.

The right-hander will look to deliver for the franchise as they chase a record fifth IPL trophy to level with the league's most successful franchise Mumbai Indians (five titles).

CSK squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni and Co. have built a strong core ahead of IPL 2023. They splurged Rs 16.25 crore on England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who will join Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali in the playing XI. The trio will look to ensure they give a winning farewell in what is rumored to be Dhoni’s last IPL season.

Meanwhile, strike bowler Deepak Chahar will return to the IPL fold after missing out due to an injury last season.

The Chennai-based franchise, however, is likely to miss out on the services of New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson due to a back injury.

CSK Squad strength 25 players (Overseas 8)

Players bought - Ajinkya Rahane (₹50 lakh), Ben Stokes (₹16.25 crore), Shaik Rasheed (₹20 lakh), Nishant Sindhu (₹60 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (₹1 crore), Ajay Mandal (₹20 lakh), Bhagath Varma (₹20 lakh)

Players Retained - MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

The Dhoni-led franchise will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

