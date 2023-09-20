[Watch] CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted arriving at Mumbai airport

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted stepping out of the Mumbai airport and sitting in a white SUV.

A video was shared by Pinkvilla on social media in which the paparazzi can be heard extending wishes to Dhoni on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The former Indian skipper donned an all-black outfit and was also seen wearing a mask.

You can watch the video of MS Dhoni's arrival below:

On the cricketing front, Dhoni was last seen in action during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The seasoned campaigner led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth championship triumph in the cash-rich league.

Dhoni played the entire tournament with a knee injury. He did not let the injury have an impact on the team, choosing to feature in all the matches despite the discomfort. Following the season, he underwent a succesful surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

"He sacrificed his international runs for trophies" - Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni's career

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir reserved high praise for MS Dhoni, calling him a selfless captain. He opined that the wicketkeeper-batter sacrificed his own runs and prioritized leading the Men in Blue to momentous wins.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir said:

"Because of captaincy, he (Dhoni) ocouldn’t achieve what he could have achieved as a batter. A lot of times as captain you have to keep team first. If MS was not captain, he could have batted at No 3. I am sure he could have broken several ODI records. He has won a lot of trophies, but individually he sacrificed his international runs for trophies"

Gambhir was part of India's World Cup-winning squads in 2007 and 2011, playing under Dhoni's leadership. Dhoni is the only captain to win all the ICC trophies in white-ball cricket.