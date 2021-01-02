[Watch] David Warner, Will Pucovski bat in MCG nets ahead of Sydney Test

Experienced Australian opener David Warner and youngster Will Pucovski were seen batting in the nets at the MCG on Saturday, ahead of the third Test at Sydney.

The duo was seen practising their attacking and defensive strokes in a video posted by Cricket Australia, who termed it ‘a great sight for Aussie fans’. Watch the video below:

David Warner and Will Pucovski were added to the Australian Test squad for the last two Tests against India while the struggling Joe Burns was dropped.

Even though Australia are desperate for David Warner to step out as opener in the Sydney Test, there is still no certainty of him playing. Some reports have claimed that the left-hander may play the SCG Test if not 100 per cent fit.

David Warner himself stated that the training sessions in Melbourne on Saturday and Sunday will give him a better idea of where he stands with regards to the SCG Test. The 34-year-old was quoted as telling cricket.com.au:

"I haven’t ran the last couple of days.Today and tomorrow will give me a better indication of where I am. Am I going to be 100 per cent? Highly doubtful. But I’m doing everything I can to get on that park and play, even if that means I’m not 100 per cent."

Running between the wickets major concern for David Warner

David Warner explained that running between the wickets is one of the major issues for him at present even though his shot selection could also be affected. The southpaw added:

"At the moment there’s a few shots (that are restricted) where you’re lunging, but for me it’s about speed between wickets, it doesn’t matter what shots I can and can’t play.

"It’s about the drop and run, helping the guy at the other end get off strike, they’re the things I work on and they’re the things I like to be 100 per cent fit for. In this case I’m most likely not going to be but I’m going to have to work out myself in advance how I’m going to manage that," he concluded.

While David Warner remains uncertain for the SCG Test, it remains to be seen whether Pucovski is drafted into the playing XI. The 22-year-old has just returned from his ninth concussion, which he suffered during the first practice match against India A.

Australia opened with Matthew Wade and Burns in the first two Tests as David Warner and Pucovski were unavailable. However, the results were far from satisfying.