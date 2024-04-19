In a hilarious development, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s Deepak Hooda clapped for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja moments after dropping his catch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game at Ekana on Friday (April 19). The catch drop also meant Jadeja got to his half-century with the dropped catch that resulted in a six.

The incident took place during the 17th over of CSK's innings. Mohsin Khan bowled a full-length ball and cramped Jadeja for room. The left-hander lofted for a six towards the long-on. Hooda spilled the catch at boundary ropes and it went for a maximum. The fielder then clapped for Jadeja's half-century.

The 35-year-old came up with his trademark sword celebration as his teammates rose on their feet to applaud in the dugout.

Watch the moment below:

In the contest, Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 57 runs off 40 balls at a strike rate of 142.50 in an innings laced with one six and five boundaries.

Ravindra Jadeja's fifty helps CSK post a 177-run target for LSG in IPL 2024 match

A clinical batting display from Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK post 176/6 against LSG in 20 overs. That came even as the defending champions were reduced to 90/5 after 12.2 overs as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube failed to deliver in this match.

Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali also chipped in with 36 (24) and 30 (20). Ali, in particular, smashed a hat-trick of sixes off Ravi Bishnoi in the 18th over.

MS Dhoni once again provided the finishing touches, scoring an unbeaten 28 off nine deliveries, including two sixes and three boundaries.

Krunal Pandya starred with the ball for LSG, returning with figures of 2/16 in his three overs, while Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, and Marcus Stoinis picked up one wicket each.

Expand Tweet

The Super Kings will now be looking to register a hat-trick of wins following victories over Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

On the contrary, Lucknow will be aiming to return to winning ways after back-to-back losses to Delhi Capitals and the Knight Riders.

Follow the LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 live score and updates here.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback