[WATCH] "Errands" - LSG captain KL Rahul sweats out in the gym ahead of IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul recently gave a glimpse of his gym session ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul joined the Super Giants camp after the three-match home ODI series against Australia, which the visitors won by a 2-1 margin. He has already had a few net sessions with the full Lucknow squad and was seen motivating his teammates in a clip that emerged on social media.

Rahul has now shared a video of himself sweating out in the gym under the watchful eyes of the trainer. He was seen running on the treadmill and also doing some exercises with weights.

"Errands ✅," the LSG skipper captioned the post.

The Super Giants played some exciting cricket in their debut season last year to make it to the playoffs. However, they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 14 runs in the Eliminator to crash out of the competition.

Lucknow will hope to go all the way this time around and lift the IPL title. Rahul is expected to play a crucial role in their quest for the trophy.

He had a superb outing last term, leading the team from the front with 616 runs from 15 games at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.38, including two centuries and four fifties.

He will hope to keep up the good form going when LSG begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 1.

LSG full squad for IPL 2023

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Manan Vohra, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, and Swapnil Singh.

