[Watch] Fans chant "Dhoni, Dhoni" as massive cutout of birthday boy is placed at theatre screening his biopic

MS Dhoni fans chanted his name his with great enthusiasm as a huge cutout of the cricketer, who turned 42 on Friday, July 7 was placed at a theatre screening his biopic in Hyderabad. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, remains hugely popular among fans. The craze for the cricketer was evident during the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year when his admirers thronged the venues where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played their matches.

A fan club of Dhoni shared the video of a crowd gathered near a 50-ft tall cutout of the former India captain and screaming the legend’s name. A lot of fans were also seen clicking pictures of the giant cutout. The clip was shared with the caption:

“Massive celebration during MSDhoni Biopic in Hyderabad Today. 🥁💥 MAN OF MASSES #MSDhoni 😎❤️ #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni | @MSDhoni.”

Dhoni led CSK to victory in IPL 2023 as they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the final [DLS method] at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the triumph, CSK equaled Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record of five IPL title wins.

Sachin Tendulkar to Rishabh Pant, cricket fraternity wishes MS Dhoni

A number of current and former Indian cricketers wished Dhoni on the occasion of his 42nd birthday. Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture with the CSK skipper and wrote:

“May you always fly high like your helicopter shots. Happy birthday, MS!”

Sachin Tendulkar

Happy birthday, MS!

Former India opener Virender Sehwag explained the significance of Dhoni’s birthdate - 7. He tweeted:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses

7 basic musical notes

7 pheras in a marriage

7 wonders of the world

And on

The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot.In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses7 basic musical notes7 pheras in a marriage7 wonders of the worldAnd on7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was groomed by the former India skipper, also shared an image with the birthday boy and wrote:

“Happy birthday my favourite ❤️ @msdhoni.”

India’s 2011 World Cup star Yuvraj Singh shared an old image with Dhoni on a bike and tweeted:

“Happy Birthday @msdhoni 🎂 here’s to some epic memories on the field! Hope you have a blessed year ahead 🎉”

Yuvraj Singh

Rishabh Pant, who took over the keeping duties from Dhoni for the Men in Blue, cut a cake of behalf of his mentor.

In a glorious international career, Dhoni played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is, scoring over 17000 international runs.

