[Watch] Footage of KL Rahul's IPL 2023 ad behind-the-scenes leaks online

KL Rahul will be one of the stars in the upcoming commercials for IPL 2023. A behind the scenes clip from Rahul's shooting for IPL 2023 was leaked online.

Rahul captains the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. Earlier today, he attended LSG's jersey launch event as well.

It looks like the LSG skipper also shot a commercial for IPL 2023 today, and fans present near him leaked some footage of his shooting on social media.

A popular cricket fan on Twitter shared the video on the micro-blogging platform. You can watch the video clip:

Fans should note that this is not the first ad that has leaked from the studio of Star Sports. Just a couple of days ago, footage of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's ad shoots for the IPL also went viral on social media platforms.

Will KL Rahul receive a place in the Indian playing XI for the fourth Test against Australia?

KL Rahul is currently part of the Indian squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. He utilized the break between the third and fourth Tests of the series for some media work. The wicket-keeper batter would have linked up with the squad in Ahmedabad by now.

India dropped Rahul from the playing XI for the previous Test match which happened in Indore. Rising star Shubman Gill received an opportunity in Rahul's place, but the youngster could not make it count.

It will be interesting to see if the team management gives Shubman Gill one more chance or reinstills KL Rahul in playing XI for the fourth Test. The final game of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series will start this Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final on the line for India.

