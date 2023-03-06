[Watch] Footage of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's IPL 2023 ad leaks online

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya will feature in an upcoming IPL 2023 ad. Videos of the two Indian stars filming the promotional clip at the studios have surfaced on social media.

It is unknown how the two videos got leaked, but it looks like some of the fans present at the studios shared the clip on Twitter.

Broadcaster Star Sports introduced a special contest for the fans ahead of IPL 2023, giving them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feature in an IPL ad with their favorite stars.

You can watch the leaked footage of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya right here:

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are among the elite club of captains who won the IPL trophy in their first season as skipper.

Sharma accomplished the feat while leading the Mumbai Indians in 2013, whereas Pandya achieved it last year as the captain of the Gujarat Titans.

GT and MI will clash twice (on April 25 and May 12) in the league stage of this year's IPL. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in the two clashes.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will lead India in the ODI series against Australia

Ahead of IPL 2023, Sharma and Pandya will be in action in the ODI series between India and Australia.

Sharma has been named the captain of the squad for the three-match series, but will miss the first ODI due to personal reasons. In his absence, Pandya will lead the team in the first ODI.

Pandya has done a fantastic job as a captain in the IPL and T20I cricket. He will make his ODI captaincy debut against Australia on March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium.

