[Watch] Krunal Pandya smashes the 1000th maximum of IPL 2024 with sensational straight hit in SRH-LSG clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya struck the 1000th six of IPL 2024 in the encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 8. After slapping a slower delivery from Jaydev Unadkat for a maximum over long-on, Pandya followed it up with a delightful straight hit off a full delivery to bring up the landmark.

In an IPL season full of batting records, the 1000th maximum has been reached in the 57th match of the competition.

Here is a video of the moment:

For context, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway smashed the 1000th six last season in the 67th game of the season against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Last year's tally of 1,124 sixes is the highest in league history, followed by the 1,062 in 2022. With 13 league stage and 4 playoff games to follow after the ongoing clash, it would be surprising if the record for most sixes does not belong to this season.

LSG in trouble despite Krunal Pandya's cameo

While Krunal Pandya's back-to-back sixes briefly silenced the Hyderabad crowd, they have been thoroughly entertained thus far in the ongoing SRH-LSG clash.

After being asked to field first in a crucial match for both teams, the SRH bowlers and fielders put on a clinic in the first 10 overs. They reduced the visitors to a paltry 57/3 in the first half of their innings, with the big guns- Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, and Marcus Stoinis back in the hut.

To make matters worse for LSG, Krunal Pandya ran himself out attempting a non-existing single, thanks to a direct hit from SRH skipper Pat Cummins. At 66/4 in the 12th over, LSG was staring down the barrel of a sub-120 total.

However, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni have steadied the ship to take the side to 112/4 in 16 overs.

Currently, both teams have six wins in 11 outings with three games remaining, making this clash a potential do-or-die for playoff qualification. While the winner will likely have to win only one of their final two games, the loser cannot afford a defeat in their final two league stage games.

