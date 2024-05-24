[Watch] Loud cheers in aeroplane as MS Dhoni boards flight from Bengaluru to Ranchi

Passengers in a flight from Bengaluru to Ranchi erupted in cheers as Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper MS Dhoni boarded the flight and kept his luggage in the overhead compartment. The former Indian captain, who led the men's national team to the 2011 World Cup title, is revered across the country.

MS Dhoni then moved towards his seat as the other people sitting on the plane cheered for him. Some of the passengers even shot videos of Dhoni and one of them uploaded the video on X.

A fan of Dhoni shared the video on his X profile with the following caption:

"Recent Video Of Mahi While Travelling From Bengaluru to Ranchi."

The video has received 6,700 likes on X so far, with more than 750 users reposting it on their profiles as well. The video has been viewed almost 100,000 times on the platform.

MS Dhoni played his last match of IPL 2024 in Bengaluru last week

May 18 marked the end of Chennai Super Kings' title defense in IPL 2024. The defending champions suffered a defeat in the do-or-die match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. CSK had to score at least 201 runs to qualify while chasing a target of 219, but they scored 191/7 in 20 overs and missed out on a playoffs spot by just 10 runs.

MS Dhoni tried his best to take the Chennai Super Kings home with a 13-ball 25. He even smashed a 110m six, but he handed a catch to Swapnil Singh off Yash Dayal's bowling soon after hitting that gigantic maximum.

Dhoni has now returned from Bengaluru to his hometown in Ranchi. CSK fans and officials are hopeful that he will return to the IPL next year as well. It will be interesting to see if the CSK wicketkeeper continues his extraordinary journey or decides to call it a day on his career.

