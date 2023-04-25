[Watch] LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya meets Hardik Pandya's son Agastya at the airport in a heartwarming moment

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya met his nephew Agastya (son of his brother Hardik Pandya) at the Ahmedabad airport in a cute and heartwarming moment on Tuesday, April 25. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will take on the Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Hardik and Krunal hail from Gujarat, and Krunal took some time off between the LSG games to be in Ahmedabad, and was seen having fun with his nephew Agastya and 9-month-old son Kavir Krunal Pandya.

The Lucknow Super Giants took to their social media handles to share a video of Krunal Pandya being received at the airport by his nephew and then playing with both him and his son:

Krunal is the elder of the two Pandya brothers, and he married Pankhuri Sharma in 2017. The couple was blessed with their first son, Kavir, in July 2022.

Krunal Pandya has had an impressive start to the season, scoring 103 runs and picking up six wickets in seven matches. LSG are currently in third position in the points table with four wins from seven matches, while Hardik's Gujarat Titans are fourth with four wins from six games.

The two teams played in Lucknow on Saturday, April 22, with the Titans winning a last-over thriller by seven runs.

"Anywhere I would go, I will take this track" - LSG's Krunal Pandya on the Lucknow pitch

Krunal Pandya continued his impressive bowling this season against GT.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya spoke about his enjoyment of bowling on the Lucknow track at the halfway stage of the side's previous game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday, April 22.

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has a bigger boundary size when compared to most of the other grounds in India and has favored spinners thus far this season. Krunal Pandya picked up 2/16 in his four overs that helped restrict GT to 135-6 in their 20 overs.

Speaking at the innings break, the 32-year-old spoke about the Lucknow track and his banter with younger brother Hardik Pandya by saying:

"Anywhere I would go, I will take this track, because it is working for me. (On the banter with Hardik) We were pulling our legs a bit. He told me before the game that I will go after you, I told him that the last time he went after me, I got him out so don’t repeat the mistake."

Despite Krunal's excellent spell, LSG fell short of chasing GT's score by seven runs after being in control for much of the run chase.

They will now travel to Mohali to take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, April 28.

