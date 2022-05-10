×
Create
Notifications

[Watch] LSG's Marcus Stoinis gets run out after a comical mix-up with Deepak Hooda

Marcus Stoinis got run out after a complete mix-up with Deepak Hooda (Credit: Twitter)
Marcus Stoinis got run out after a complete mix-up with Deepak Hooda (Credit: Twitter)
reaction-emoji
Ankush Das
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 10, 2022 11:50 PM IST
News

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) succumbed to a mammoth defeat in IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday night.

Chasing 145 runs, KL Rahul and Co. never looked in line to chase down the total. Only three players, including fast bowler Avesh Khan, managed to cross the single-digits.

It got worse when Marcus Stoinis was run out in the 12th over of the match. Reeling at 61/5, this was the last thing LSG wanted. Deepak Hooda swept one to deep mid-wicket off Rashid Khan.

Hooda immediately called for the second run but slipped while turning at the non-striker's end. By the time Stoinis saw his partner was not coming back, the former was halfway down the crease and there was no going back. David Miller threw the ball straight to GT wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, who completed the formalities.

It was an absolutely comical mix-up from the Super Giants, who had already lost five wickets. The Aussie all-rounder was shocked and gave Hooda a mouthful before walking back to the dugout while the entire LSG camp was in disbelief.

Watch the clip here:

Rashid Khan and debutant Sai Kishore cleaned the Lucknow's tail-enders within 14 overs to secure a crucial win and confirm their berth in the playoffs. Wriddhiman Saha also made significant contributions with two catches and stumpings each and a run-out.

"We should have batted a lot better" - LSG captain KL Rahul

The #GujaratTitans have had all their wins courtesy individual brilliances so far. Not today! To win a game like this to put that ‘Q’ next to your name and beat a team like #LSG! A perfect game heading into the Playoffs 🙌🏼💪🏼#GTvsLSG

The Lucknow captain, who had a rare off-day in business lamented a poor effort from the batters as the reason behind their loss against Hardik Pandya and Co.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rahul said:

"We should have batted a lot better. Some poor shot selections, the run-out didn't help, it's a good learning for us. Hopefully, we can learn from a loss like this. Sometimes, you need a little bit of a reminder to keep turning up every game and keep trying to do our best."
Also Read Article Continues below

Lucknow will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in their next fixture on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी