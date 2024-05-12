[Watch] Maheesh Theekshana drops a dolly to give Riyan Parag a reprieve in CSK vs RR IPL 2024 match

Maheesh Theekshana dropped a dolly to give Riyan Parag a reprieve in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chepauk on Sunday. The catch drop came when Parag was batting on 15 off 12 balls. He finished with an unbeaten 47 off 35 balls, including three sixes and one boundary, as RR set a 142-run target for the Super Kings.

The incident took place in the 12th over of RR's innings. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a full-length ball and Parag went for a reverse sweep. The right-hander miscued it towards the off-side, but the fielder in the deep point made a mess of it. Theekshana ran towards his left, got his hands to it but spilled it at the last moment.

Watch the video below:

Later, Sameer Rizvi dropped Parag on 36 in the penultimate over.

Riyan Parag has been quite impressive with the bat this season, scoring 483 runs in 11 innings, including four half-centuries. The right-hander will look to continue his sublime form this season as the Royals eye their second IPL trophy.

"Fielding let us down a little bit" - Ruturaj Gaikwad on CSK's fielding in IPL 2024

After their loss to Gujarat Titans (GT), CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad pointed out that their fielding has been underwhelming. He said in the post-match show:

"Fielding let us down a little bit, we gave away 10-15 runs. Execution-wise we were good but they played really well."

The Super Kings are coming on the back of a 35-run loss against the Titans. The defending champions are fourth in the points table with six wins in 12 games. They must win the ongoing match to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Royals are placed second in the points table. They lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 runs in their last match. The Sanju Samson-led side has eight wins in 11 games. A win would help them qualify for the playoffs.

Follow the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

